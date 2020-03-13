Harrison senior forward Brittany Brownlee has been a reliable weapon up front and has been a difference maker up top this season. The former Walker player moved to center forward from the midfield last season and has --goals on the season.
She scored the deciding goals in a pair of 1-0 victories over Sprayberry and East Coweta last week and compiled a hat trick in Harrison’s 4-2 non-region win over Parkview.
Brittany Brownlee, Harrison
Senior, Forward
Strengths: Has good vision and knows when to pass, and when to turn and shoot.
Working on: Getting confidence as a center forward.
Her biggest soccer goal: To win a state championship my senior year.
Her finest soccer memory: Scoring my first Harrison goal on a header .
Who would play her in a movie: Emilia Clarke
Nickname: Britt or Brown
Biggest fear: Not being successful.
Most used emoji: The laughing emoji.
Favorite TV Show: Game of Thrones
Superpower: Mind reading
Favorite night time activity: Watching Tick Tocks before going to bed.
Picture she has on her phone: The Amalfi Coast in Italy.
Not many people know that: She loves to bake.
