ROSWELL -- Fellowship Christian dominated Mount Paran Christian from start to finish for a 49-7 victory in the in first round of the Class A-Private school playoffs on Friday.
The victory means the Paladins will host Athens Academy in a second round matchup next week.
Fellowship (10-0) got started early with a 75-yard touchdown on its first possession from Murphy Reeves, which set the tone for the rest of the game.
“He’s a dynamic player,” coach coach Al Morrell said. “He did what he’s been doing all year which is making big plays when we need it and running between the tackles.”
The team add to the lead on its next possession with an 11-yard touchdown from Jayven Hall.
Laeding 21-0, Fellowship would capitalize again with a 42-yard touchdown from Lawson Haigler, closing the quarter with a 28-0 lead.
The game slowed in the second quarter until Wilson Long intercepted a pass to give Fellowship another chance to score.
Quarterback Eli Hildebrant ran for a 1-yard touchdown to finish the first half with a 35-0 lead.
Reeves scored on a 38-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to go up 42-0, and a 5-yard touchdown run from Garrett Wagner in the fourth would cap Fellowship's scoring for a 49-0 lead.
Fellowship would later follow-up with a fumble recovery from Hall put the ball back in the Paladins’ hands to end the third quarter.
Junior Garrett Wagner would capitalize off the play with a 5-yard rushing touchdown, brining the Paladins up 49-0 at the start of the fourth quarter.
“We got some really good kids and really good assistant coaches and we just executed very well,” Morrell said.
Mount Paran (1-7) got on the board in the fourth quarter on Micah Lott's 67-yard fumble return.
