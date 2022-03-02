MABLETON – One year after Pebblebrook was eliminated in the state tournament by eventual champion Milton, the Falcons got a measure of revenge with a 65-59 victory over the Eagles in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAAA state boys basketball tournament Wednesday.
Pebblebrook (28-2) overcame a 15-point deficit in the third quarter and advanced to the semifinals, where the Falcons will play last year’s Class AAAAAAA runner-up Berkmar 4 p.m. Saturday at Buford City Arena.
It was also payback time for Pebblebrook, which lost to Milton 74-67 on the road in last year’s final four.
“We looked at the brackets back before the region tournament and I told (the players) that we have the toughest side and we’ve got to go out and win every game,” Washington said. “I told them it’s on them. We’re going to prepare you guys and you guys have to go out and win every game. They were prepared and they did everything we asked them to do. We made some bad coaching decisions and they still executed our bad coaching decisions. The fact that they listened and did what we asked them to do, I’m very proud of them for that.”
Nyle Hillmon scored 19 points, while Jaiun Simon added 14 points, Kami Young had 12 points and Jordan Brown contributed 10 to lead the way for Pebblebrook.
Bruce Thornton led Milton (22-8) with 19 points, while Lebbeus Overton added 13 points and Kanaan Carlyle had 12.
Pebblebrook started strong with a 22-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Milton came back and outscored the Falcons 21-6 in the second period to take a 33-28 halftime lead.
Milton used a 10-0 run to begin the third quarter and take a 43-28 lead with 5:40 left.
The rest of the contest belonged to Pebblebrook, which outscored Milton 20-8 the rest of the period to cut its deficit to 51-48. Then it outscored the Eagles 17-8 in the final period to put the game away.
“We gave up a 21-point second quarter and we only scored six,” Washington said. “We can’t have quarters like that in the second half where we’re not scoring the basketball at a high rate, like we normally do. But if we’re not scoring, we’ve got to get stops and we didn’t put together stops in the second quarter. Third quarter, I told them, we’ve got to get stops – consecutive stops, which is what I’ve been preaching all year to this group of guys. Put together a stop, put together a stop, got a score, got a stop. I told the guys that basketball is about runs. (Milton) made a run, we made a run and whoever made a run at the end would win the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.