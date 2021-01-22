The Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United are retiring No. 44 for the 2021 season.
The organizations, owned by Arthur Blank, made the announcement in honor of Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, who died Friday at the age of 86.
“When you look at icons of Atlanta and the sport of baseball, Hank Aaron is undoubtedly included in that group,” Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay said in a release. “But he was more than an icon in sports, he was an icon off the field as well in how he carried himself and treated others. Because of that we are honored to celebrate his awe-inspiring life by retiring No. 44 this season for our Atlanta Falcons. He was a true icon and yet when you encountered him, he always made you feel special. He was a great ambassador for the game of baseball, a great ambassador of the City of Atlanta and quite simply a great person.”
Atlanta United president Darren Eales echoed McKay's statement.
“To celebrate the incredible life and career of baseball legend Hank Aaron, we are proud to retire the No. 44 this season for our Atlanta United and (Atlanta United 2) teams,” Eales said in the release. “He was an American hero, a trailblazer and arguably Atlanta’s greatest sports icon. The impact he had on our city, our country and the sports world is immeasurable. Hank Aaron will undoubtedly live on through the countless lives he touched and through the young athletes across the globe who he has inspired.”
Defensive back Tyler Hall, an undrafted rookie out of Wyoming, wore No. 44 during the 2020 season. The No. 44 has not been issued to a player for either Atlanta United or Atlanta United 2.
