Marietta's Todd LeCadre tries to grab the loose ball in Saturday's game against Cumberland Christian at the Lemon Street Classic. The Blue Devils' fortunes did not get any better against Evans on Monday as they fell in their second game of the Classic.
MARIETTA — Marietta fell again in the Lemon Street Classic presented by Superior Plumbing, losing to Evans 59-33 on the second day of the tournament Monday.
Evans (6-3) took control with a 16-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and then outscored Marietta 32-16 in the second half to take the win.
Marietta (2-8) previously lost to Cumberland Christian 64-55 in its first tournament game Saturday.
Marietta was unable to stop Evans' Devin Story and Brasen James, who scored 25 and 17 points, respectively.
“Our guard play has got to get a lot better,” Marietta coach Markus Hood said. “We had way too many turnovers. Evans came out and shot the ball really well, especially (Story and James). We knew who they were, but we didn’t cover them up. Those kids did a good job on the other side.”
Evans hit 10 3-pointers in the game, with Story making seven and James the other three.
Izaiyah Nelson scored nine points for Marietta.
Evans jumped out to a 9-0 lead as Story started things with a 3-pointer. James and Drake Cardwell then hit back-to-back jumpers before James finished the run with a dunk.
Nelson's layup with 1:57 remaining in the first quarter finally got Marietta on the scoreboard, and the Blue Devils ended the period trailing 16-6.
Marietta played on more even terms with Evans in the second quarter, with Nelson scoring six of his eight first-half points, and the Blue Devils trailed the Knights 27-17 at halftime.
Evans began to put more distance from Marietta in the third quarter as it outscored the Blue Devils 14-5.
The Knights began the second half with a 9-2 run as Story and James each hit a 3-pointer during the run to increase the lead to 36-19 with 3:21 remaining in the third quarter, and they finished the period with a 41-22 advantage.
Evans came out firing in the fourth quarter as back-to-back 3-pointers and a layup by James boosted its lead to 49-22.
Marietta did get a couple of 3s from Myles Malloy, but the Blue Devils were unable to get much closer to Evans as the Knights went to take a convincing win.
