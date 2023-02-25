WOODSTOCK — Etowah coach Jason Dasinger said the first half of Saturday night’s high school basketball playoff game was on him.
He let the players take over the second half, and that propelled to a 59-42 victory over Pope in the second round of the Class AAAAAA tournament.
Sixth-ranked Etowah (21-8) moves on to the quarterfinals and will play at No. 2 St. Pius X on Wednesday in Chamblee. St. Pius X beat Lakeside-Evans 62-57 on Saturday.
Pope led Etowah 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, but the Eagles rallied to tie it 26-26 at halftime.
During the break, Dasinger said he told his team it was their time to shine.
“We told our guys, ‘Hey, you’ve got to turn up the pressure a little bit,’” he said. “'Coaching mistake in the first half; y’all go win it in the second.' The guys took it personally and dialed up some pressure, we hit some shots and the rest was history.”
Aiden Weaver led a trio of Eagles players in double-digits with 16 points. Mason Etter and Brandon Rechsteiner added 15 points apiece.
Weaver admitted his team didn’t start with much energy.
“We went back in the locker room, talked about it with each other, and told each other we needed to get our energy up and got defensive stops and turned the game around.”
By the time Pope called a timeout midway through the third quarter, Etowah had gone on a 10-2 run to start the second half that broke open the game. The Eagles cruised to a 41-32 lead going into the final eight minutes.
“It felt like we couldn’t be stopped,” Weaver said.
Now he and his teammates are in the elite eight round for the first time at Etowah since 2005.
“It feels really good for the team,” Weaver said. “I’m doing this for our seniors.”
Dasinger agreed with Weaver that when the Eagles offense got going, the Greyhounds had few answers.
“Not a lot of people do have answers for them, honestly,” Dasinger said. “They’re really, really good. They’re really fun to coach, and it’s fun to just watch them.”
Now the Eagles have a chance to break a barrier. With a win Wednesday, this team will be the first at Etowah to make the state semifinals.
“We want to be the first ever to get to a final four,” Dasinger said.
Although the teams haven’t met this season, Dasinger said he knows St. Pius X is dangerous.
“They’re very good, very well-coached, and they play very hard,” he said. “They pressure like crazy. They’ve got a 6-(foot-)9 guy (center Spencer Elliott) going to Tulane.
“It’ll be a tough matchup at their place.”
Pope’s season ends at 20-10. Zach Bleshoy led the Greyhounds with 15 points. Deven Royal added 12 points and Ryan Luttrell 11.
