MARIETTA — A solo home run by Davis Newman in the sixth inning proved to be the game winner as Etowah defeated Walton 4-3 in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series Wednesday at the East Cobb Baseball Complex.
With the win, the Eagles (27-8) advanced to the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals next week. They will host a well-known opponent, North Gwinnett, who knocked them out of the first round of playoffs last year and the quarterfinals back in 2019.
“We have another home playoff series, which is something Etowah (doesn’t have that often),” Etowah coach Greg Robinson said. “We are usually lower in the seeding so don’t get to play at home, so getting to play at home in front of our crowd instead of traveling, that’s really important for our program to showcase this team. We are playing well, and we are pitching well.”
Newman’s long home run capped a 3-for-3 night with a walk and an RBI.
“Davis has been a senior leader on and off the field,” Robinson said. “(It was) just a great way to come up big in a big performance like this, it’s just surreal right now.”
Etowah jumped on top in the first inning. Walton pitcher Brick Conway walked the bases loaded with only one out. Dimitri Angelakos then hit a single, sending home Newman and Jackson Chirello to give the Eagles the early 2-0 lead.
The Raiders (22-13) quickly struck back in the bottom of the first, and behind a three-run home run from Barrett Eldridge to take the lead.
Walton held its lead until the fourth inning, when Etowah managed to tie the game when Will Curcio brought pinch runner Jake Zehner home.
After Newman’s homer, Walton had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth.
With two outs and Kyle Chatham on second, Tucker Wills singled to center. Chatham rounded third and headed for home but the throw from Logan Stradley was on target and allowed Josh Conley to apply the tag. Chatham was out at the plate to end the inning.
“We fought hard,” Walton coach Shane Amos said. “We went down two and came back. They tied it up, they got a big hit when they needed it, and we were right there on the brink of breaking something open right there. I just got to give our kids all the credit in the world.”
Nicholas Cubides led Walton going 2-for-3 with a single and a double.
