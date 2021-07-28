As the NBA draft approaches Thursday night, it looks increasingly likely that former McEachern High School star Sharife Cooper will come off the board in the first round.
Cooper only played 12 games in his freshman season at Auburn as the NCAA reviewed his eligibility, but averaging 20.2 points and 8.1 assists per game in the short collegiate stint helped him to build a pedigree for the future.
Outside of the lack of sample size, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Cooper is a bit undersized for the NBA.
“The guy can -- he just knows how to play, and he's going to continue to get better,” longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas said in a release. “He's just not going to get any bigger, which that would be nice for him if he were a little bit bigger. He's not a great shooter, he's not a knock-down shooter, but the only thing he really doesn't have is size.”
Bilas said he could see Cooper getting taken before the 20th pick rolls around Thursday night, despite his lack of size and shooting consistency. ESPN has Cooper ranked as high as 17th overall on its draft board and slots him in as the third-best point guard.
“Sharife Cooper, as you saw, is sort of a self-made player -- really a talented handler, passer, scorer,” Bilas said. “He's small, though, and he's not a great shooter, but he's a scorer, not a shooter. I think as he refines his shot, he's got a good floater and all that, he can get into the lane and find people. He just has the ball on a string, a total wizard with the basketball.”
Bilas’ high praise of Cooper somewhat contradicts what recent mock drafts have said about Cooper. CBS and ESPN have him going in the first round to the Houston Rockets with either of the No. 23 or 24 picks, while Sports Illustrated and Bleacher Report have Cooper falling out of the first round.
Cooper is bidding to become be fourth Cobb County product since 2016 to be drafted in the first round. Former Wheeler star Jaylen Brown was the third overall pick of the Boston Celtics in the draft, while former Pebblebrook star Collin Sexton was taken by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 8 pick of the 2018 draft. Cooper’s former McEachern teammate, Isaac Okoro, who also went to Auburn, was the fifth overall pick by Cleveland last year.
Cooper is also looking to become the second draft pick in his family after his older sister, Te'a, was a second-round pick in the 2020 WNBA draft.
In his time at McEachern, Sharife Cooper led the team to the state championship as a junior, behind a 32-0 record, and then was named to the McDonald's All-American team after his senior season.
The success led Cooper to a five-star rating and ranked him as the fifth-best point guard in the 2020 recruiting class.
Partnering his high school success and the 12 games at Auburn, Bilas said Cooper has a good-first round resume.
“He's so ridiculously talented with the ball and so good in the open court, good off of pick-and-roll situations and start-and-stop,” Bilas said. “He averaged eight assists per game, and all respect to the players he was playing against, but he wasn't playing with an NBA All-Star team. He can find people and make plays, and he's a scorer.”
