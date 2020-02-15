MARIETTA -- After being down by as many as 19 points in the third quarter, Kell stormed back and defeated visiting Miller Grove 92-91 in overtime in the opening round of the Class AAAAA state playoffs on Friday.
Scoota Henderson led the comeback with a career high 49 points, going 15-for-18 from the free throw line, and converting six 3-pointers.
"Being one of the leaders of the team, I just had to pick up my teammates at halftime," Henderson said.
The victory sends the Longhorns into the second round, where they will face Warner Robins either Wednesday or Thursday.
After putting up just 27 points in the first half, Kell scored 29 points in both the third and fourth quarters, stealing a game that looked like an easy win for the Wolverines.
Ty Clark would help the Longhorns pull within 11 when he connected on a 3-point shot to close within 67-56 at the end of the third quarter. Clark scored eight points on the night.
Henderson would have his star moments in the fourth quarter. A 3-pointer made it a four-point game, 73-67, with 5:15 left to play. He would score on the next two possessions to bring the score to 73-72.
The game's momentum would continue to sway even at the end of regulation when Henderson put Kell ahead 85-82 with 11 seconds remaining, only for a technical foul to be called on one of Kell's players after the basket. Miller Grove's Tyreik Boyd would sink one of the two technical free throws, and then Boyd would score on the inbound to tie the game at 85 and send it to overtime. Boyd finished with 15 points.
Henderson scored the eventual game winner with 1:23 remaining in overtime to give Kell a 92-90 lead. Miller Grove had several close-range chances at the basket in the closing seconds and failed to convert, setting off the celebration on Kell's floor.
"That was exhausting, I'm ecstatic, so many emotions," Sellers said. "We were down and out in the first half, I challenged my guys at halftime, and they kept fighting."
Miller Grove led 15-14 after the first quarter and opened a 13-point advantage at halftime. Zyair Greene connected on a 3-pointer with 2:20 left before halftime to give the visitors their first double-digit lead of the night at 31-20, and the Wolverines would lead Kell 40-27 at halftime. Greene would lead Miller Grove with 27.
The Longhorns' woes continued early in the second half as the deficit would grow to 46-27 early in the third quarter before they started the frenetic comeback.
"I don't think there was a particular play that changed things" coach Jermaine Sellers said. "We just kept attacking."
