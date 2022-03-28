The Mount Paran Christian girls basketball team continues to reap the rewards of its state championship season.
Senior Kara Dunn has been named the Atlanta Metro Girls High School Player of the Year, while her coach, Stephanie Dunn, was named the winner of the Pinholster Award which recognizes the best girls coach in Class A-AAAA.
For the season, Kara Dunn averaged 20.3 points and 6.2 rebounds. Stephanie Dunn led the team to a 25-4 record.
In addition to Dunn, a Georgia Tech signee, the Lady Eagles had freshman Jessica Fields and senior Katelyn Dunning earn honorable mention honors.
The Dunns, along with Fields and Dunning helped lead Mount Paran to the first Class A Private state championship in program history earlier this month with a 54-49 victory over Hebron Christian at the Macon Coliseum. In that game, Kara Dunn scored 30 points and Dunning made 9-of-13 free throws down the stretch to secure the victory. Fields did her part in the state semifinals scoring 23 points against Holy Innocents to help the team make it to the title game.
In all, eleven players from Cobb County were honored by the Atlanta Tip-Off Club as part of the 2022 Atlanta All-Metro High School Teams.
Joinging Dunn on the first team was Sprayberry's Flau'jae Johnson. The LSU commit helped the Lady Yellow Jackets make it to the second round of the state playoffs.
Earning honorable mention on the girls team included Kell's Crystal Henderson and Campbell's Sarah Taub, who helped the Lady Longhorns and the Lady Spartans claim the Region 6AAAAAA and Region 2AAAAAAA championships, respecitively. Marietta's Chloe Sterling, a James Madison signee, who helped lead the Lady Blue Devils to the 2021 Class AAAAAAA state championship also earned honorable mention.
Four Cobb players were honored on the boys team. Wheeler's Isaiah Collier, who led the Wildcats to the Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals. was named to the first team.
Pebblebrook advanced to the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals behind Rider signeer Kami Young, who was named to the second team, and Jaiun Simon, who earned honorable mention.
Also named honorable mention was Marietta's Izaiyah Nelson, an Arkansas State signee.
