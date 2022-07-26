The 8U East Side Thunder baseball, which plays out of Fullers Park in east Cobb, recently won the Dizzy Dean World Series. Front, from left, are Nate Willett, Matthew Nelson, Maddox Agras, Wyatt Larson, Langston Allen, Isaac Davis, Ben Thompson, Joel Kim, Riley Pearson, Connor Bachstein, Knox Zeier and Liam Bateman. Back, from left, are Robert Agras, Eric Zeier, Nelson Davis, Patrick Allen and Tyler Pearson
The East Side Thunder 8U baseball team is a Dizzy Dean World Series champion.
Playing out of Fullers Park in east Cobb, the team recently traveled to Southaven, Mississippi, to compete for the title and came out on top.
East Side was among 24 teams from across the country to compete. It secured the title after going undefeated and eventually beating a team from Albany 7-0 in the championship game.
Five of the players were named to the all-tournament team -- Joel Kim, Conner Bachstein, Wyatt Larson, Riley Pearson and Langston Allen. Kim was also named most valuable player of the tournament.
In the semifinal game, the Thunder trailed 7-0 and came back to tie the game before winning in extra innings.
“It was one of the grittiest games I've seen from any team at any level,” coach Nelson Davis said. “There’s a lot of pride for the quality of baseball and development of these young guys. It’s a cool moment for them.”
After winning the district title against many teams from Cobb and Fulton counties, East Side qualified for state, where it was the No. 1 seed, but it fell to the eventual champion in the knockout round.
“A lot of what we talk about as coaches is that baseball is a game of failure.” Davis said, “and if you want to grow up and mature and go from being a boy into a young man, you have to learn how to deal with failure and come back from it.”
Although East Side did not win state, it was still able to compete in the World Series due to previous performances.
The team's players attend Sope Creek, East Side and East Valley elementary schools, as well as Mount Bethel Christian, Johnson Ferry Christian and Fellowship Christian. Davis said the players would potentially play at Walton, Pope and Lassiter when they reach high school.
