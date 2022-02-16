SMYRNA -- McEachern fell short of earning a berth in the Region 2AAAAAAA basketball tournament championship game as the second-seeded Indians lost to third-seed East Coweta 60-57 in a semifinal contest at Campbell’s Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium on Wednesday.
The loss drops McEachern (14-9) to the consolation game, where it will play Campbell for third place on Friday at 6 p.m.
It also deprives the Indians a chance to host a first-round game when the Class AAAAAAA playoffs begin next week, since it now can get no higher than a No. 3 seed.
East Coweta (17-9) will play top-ranked Pebblebrook in the championship game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Jalen Hilliard scored 15 points, while Braydon Sparks added 14 points and Ace Bailey had 12 for McEachern.
Delricco Gillespie led East Coweta with 25 points, while Samuel Moss had 13 points and Austen Colton 12.
McEachern jumped to a 12-4 lead, with Sparks and Hilliard scoring four points each during the run.
It led by nine points –15-6 with 53 seconds left in the first quarter – before Moss was fouled on a jumper and made his free throw to help East Coweta cut the gap to 15-9.
East Coweta got off to a strong start in the second quarter as it started with a 10-0 run, with Gillespie scoring six of the 10 points.
East Coweta continued to maintain a slight advantage through most of the second quarter and the Indians finished the first half up 27-24.
The third quarter was more of the same as McEachern managed to stay within striking distance, never trailing by more than three points at any time, and the period ended in a 45-45 tie. Gillespie scored 10 of East Coweta’s 18 points.
McEachern took the lead back at the beginning of the fourth quarter when Earnest Ofremu scored on a layup with 7:37 remaining in the game to give it a 47-45 advantage – the first lead since early in the second quarter.
The teams traded the lead for most of the fourth quarter and McEachern went up 57-56 on a jumper by Hilliard with 1:04 left.
However, that would be the last time McEachern was ahead as Answer Adams hit two free throws with 32 seconds to go to put East Coweta ahead 58-57. Colten sank a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to provide the final margin of victory.
