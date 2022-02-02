SMYRNA – The East Coweta girls held on to beat Campbell 57-53 Tuesday, knocking the Lady Spartans out of first place in Region 2AAAAAAA.
Campbell trailed by seven late, but pulled within two in the last 15 seconds with jump shots by Laila Battle and Jaida Fitzgerald to cut the Lady Indians lead to 55-53. But free throws in the last 5 seconds allowed them to seal the victory.
“Not happy with the way we performed, we can play much better.” Campbell coach Randy McClure said, “We really waited until the end to play basketball.”
The loss dropped the Lady Spartans one game behind McEachern in the region standings and left them only ½ game ahead of East Coweta with two games left in the regular season.
During the fourth quarter Campbell pulled within one twice through the first five minutes. A jumpshot and free throw by Fitzgerald pulled the Lady Spartans within 44-43. Free throws by Letiya Reeves, who led East Coweta with 11 points, pushed the lead back to three. They were followed by a jumpshot by Nia Bozeman, who had a team-high 14 points, to get the Lady Spartans back within one, 46-45.
East Cowetta went on a six point run consisting of free throws by Leila Henderson and Tuianna Taggart, who had nine and eight points respectively, to push the lead to 52-45.
Campbell led early, but a 3-pointer by Reeves with 13 seconds left in the first quarter gave the Lady Indians an 18-16 lead, and then pushed it to 33-24 at the half.
The Lady Spartans went on a six-point run to open the third quarter with a back-to-back jump shot from Jaida Fitzgerald, who finished with eight points, and layups by Battle and Bozeman to pull within 33-30. East Coweta followed with a 3-pointer to extend its lead 36-30.
