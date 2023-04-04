The Atlanta Braves are off to a hot start, but find themselves having to overcome a rather notable loss to begin the season.
Starting pitcher Max Fried strained his left hamstring on Opening Day against the Washington Nationals and landed on the 15-day injured list. That leaves an ace-sized hole in a rotation already down one 20-game winner.
Fried joined Kyle Wright, who was behind schedule after receiving a cortisone injection in his right shoulder in January, on the IL this week. While the Braves never expected to get through the season with just five starting pitchers, they could not have envisioned losing two of their main horses at the outset of the regular season.
In the interim, Atlanta turned to a pair of prospects making their major league debuts within the first five games. Jared Shuster started against the Washington Nationals last Sunday, and Dylan Dodd was expected to make his first start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, underscoring how tenuous the starting rotation is at the moment. And that was prior to Fried’s hamstring injury.
The Braves brought several arms to camp to compete for the fifth starter's job this spring. Ian Anderson and Bryce Elder both struggled in Grapefruit League play and found themselves optioned out just halfway through the exhibition slate. Michael Soroka also suffered a hamstring strain and was unable to make his first appearance until the final week of spring. Soroka is still trying to find his way back to Atlanta after missing two full seasons due in large part to Achilles tendon injuries.
Just like that, all three of the presumed frontrunners for the fifth spot found themselves headed to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin the year. Wright is set to join them on a rehab assignment this week. He won’t be eligible to be activated until April 11.
Elder was recalled to take Fried’s turn in St. Louis on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Anderson was shelled in his season debut for Gwinnett and appears to have work to do in order to reclaim a spot in the Atlanta rotation.
Shuster struggled early in his first big league start on Sunday against the Nationals and was optioned to the minors to open a roster spot for Dodd. It remains to be seen how Atlanta will approach that additional rotation vacancy.
The starting five was not completely devoid of highlights in the opening week, however.
Spencer Strider picked up right where he left off during an historic rookie season. The righty fanned nine batters across six scoreless innings as the Braves beat Washington on Saturday. Atlanta will lean heavily on Strider and veteran Charlie Morton while trying to navigate the first two weeks of the season with what could be a revolving door in the other three rotation spots.
Morton, who enters his age-39 season, is the highest paid pitcher on the roster at $20 million and is coming off an uneven 2022 campaign. Despite his 205 strikeouts, Morton surrendered a career-worst 28 homers across 172 innings. His home run rate was more than double its average over the previous decade. The Braves are very much banking on a return to form for the veteran right-hander.
If Atlanta can persevere its early schedule, which includes 12 games in 12 days to start April, then it should be welcoming back several key arms in advance of the first showdown with the Mets at the end of the month.
