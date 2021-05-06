North Cobb could not overcome a barrage of early runs in both games of Wednesday’s playoff doubleheader against Grayson. The Rams (27-6) swept the Warriors 3-2 and 15-9.
The loss ends North Cobb’s run in the Class AAAAAAA baseball tournament, after last week's win over Campbell advanced the Warriors (17-18) to the second round for the first time since 2014.
Grayson (27-6) will play the winner of Mill Creek and Forsyth Central in the elite eight. North Cobb’s season is over, but it made it further than expected.
“I can’t think of too many teams that traveled a further distance with the amount of improvement we’ve had since the beginning of the season,” coach Tom Callahan said. “The quality of the kids, their character, everything has been special. Coming off the COVID year, I think we drew together as a bunch.”
In the nightcap, the Rams tallied nine runs in the first three innings, and scored at least one run in each of the first six. They also had 17 hits to North Cobb’s three.
“They swing it really, really well,” Callahan said. “They had a better two-strike approach than anybody we’ve seen all year.”
North Cobb’s offense relied mostly on walks. Down by eight runs in the sixth inning, it loaded the bases with three walks, scored two runs — including one on a balk — and then grounded into a double play.
Designated hitter Anthony Polanco led Grayson with three hits in Game 2. Catcher Henry Hunter added some key insurance runs in the sixth inning with a three-run home run to finish the day 4-for-5.
In Game 1, the Rams scored all three of their runs in the first two innings. Starting pitcher Trevor Lovett almost led North Cobb to a win despite the early runs. After settling in, he allowed just four hits the rest of the way.
Lovett also scored the Warriors’ first run of the series in the sixth inning with a solo home run to left field. A subsequent walk convinced Grayson coach Jed Hixson to replace starter Tyler Gray with Ryan Mahoney. The right hander finished the inning unscathed.
One inning later, Mahoney was in trouble again. Harry Ford led off with a double before advancing to third base on a hit by Ashten Bostwick. Grayson threw out Bostwick when he tried to stretch the hit into a double.
Two batters later, Lovett capitalized on another chance at the plate with an RBI double down the left field line. He and shortstop Kyle Robitzch were stranded when consecutive groundouts ended the game.
Ford, MLB.com’s No. 18 overall draft prospect, had about 10 professional scouts watching him Wednesday. He and the other three seniors leave an impressive legacy, Callahan said.
“I’m proud as heck of them,” Callahan said. “Disappointing finish, but if you’re in the state playoffs, unless if you win a title, you’re going to end on a loss. It’s not something you want to accept, but it doesn't take away from what these guys have done all year.”
