Mount Paran Christian was the top finishing team in for the Cobb County boys in the state golf tournaments held Monday and Tuesday.
The Eagles shot a team score of 30-over par 606 at Dogwood Golf Club in Austell to finish second in the Class A Private school tournament. They finished 26 shots behind champion Prince Avenue Christian which came in with a total of 4-over par 580. Darlington was third (609), Brookstone (613) and Wesleyan (616).
"Prince Avenue played unbelievable," Mount Paran coach Scott Varner said. "We played really well."
The Eagles trailed by 13 shots entering the second round, and Varner said the idea was to go out and win the tournament, but the round followed a similar scoring pattern as Day 1.
"We made the decision to play really aggressive," he said. "We started pretty well, but then a couple guys got in trouble."
The Eagles' Jace Butcher shot rounds of 71-71 to finish 2-under par and in third place in the individual event behind Prince Avenue's Hunter Smith (4-uner) and Will Baker (3-under).
"Jace is just steady," Varner said.
Mount Paran's Ethan Smith shot rounds of 79-73 to finish in a tie for 14th place at 8-over par. He was followed by Tucker Thompson (76-81, 13-over), Zach Peterson (80-78, 14-over), Connor Bohn (77-78, 20-over) and Cooper Thompson (83-84, 23-over).
North Cobb Christian's John Brady Knight had rounds of 72-80 to tie Smith and four other golfers for 14th place at 8-over.
The Walton boys finished sixth in the Class AAAAAAA tournament at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville with a two-day total of 48-over 624. Milton won the event (582, 6-over) followed by Gainesville (597), Lambert (599), North Forsyth (604) and Lowndes (616). Harrison (628) finished 11th.
Gainesville's Ryan Davidson shot rounds of 70-70 to win the individual event at 4-under par, one shot ahead of Milton's Rahul Rajendran.
Charlie Holloway led the Raiders with a tie for seventh place after rounds of 75-72 to finish at 3-over. He was followed by Sam Gomeyac (81-76, 13-over), Tyler Call (79-80, 15-over), Thomas Freeland (78-83, 17-over), Scott Crow (81-85, 22-over) and Brooks Leingang (82-86, 24-over)
Harrison was led by Matthew Render (76-81, 13-over), Will Perkins (81-78, 15-over), John Huffman (82-78, 16-over), Carson Minnish (78-84, 18-over), Walker Manuel (83-87, 26-over) and Michael Bolick (91-86, 33-over).
Allatoona finished in 10th place in the Class AAAAAA tournament held on the Pine Lakes course at Jekyll Island Golf Club. The Buccaneers shot a team total of 652, 76-over par. Johns Creek (594, 18-over) won the event, followed by Cambridge (603), Creekview (605), Glynn Academy (609) and Dalton (612).
Carrollton's Caleb Wall won the individual event with rounds of 69-72, 3-under par, one shot ahead of Dalton's Wyatt Brackett (70-72).
Jackson Stone led the way for the Bucs shooting rounds of 75-77 to finish in a tie for 18th at 8-over par. Hew as followed by Jackson Morrell (79-86, 21-over,), Eli Howren (79-88, 23-over), Caleb Chastain (85-83, 24-over), Chandler Phillips (92-88, 36-over) and Cameron Drew (86-95, 37-over).
