When asked for his favorite album, McEachern’s Jordon Simmons was quick with his answer.
It is Gunna’s “Drip or Drown,” Simmons said. “Best album to ever drop.”
The album from the College Park rapper is highlighted by the title track “Drip or Drown.” Gunna drops a line that describes Simmons' every-day lifestyle and work ethic.
“Can't get no sleep 'cause my life is all action,” the rapper says.
Simmons’ life is all action. Whether it’s picking up all-region honors or watching his favorite film, the Keanu Reeves thriller “John Wick,” the senior running back is all about the action.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Simmons rushed for 1,082 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2018, which was good enough to tie for the most rushing touchdowns in the county, alongside Harrison's David Roberts.
Simmons also led the Indians in receiving with 391 yards and two touchdowns. A dynamic threat on offense, he has been fueled by his offseason training.
“Every day is a new opportunity to get better,” said Simmons, a member of the 2019 Marietta Daily Journal Dynamite Dozen. “I want to prepare to do great before I get to college.”
Simmons has a list of things to accomplish before he heads to college. One of the items on that list is deciding where to spend his collegiate career.
Listed as the 45th-best running back in the country by 247Sports, Simmons has more than 20 offers from Power Five colleges, including Georgia, Florida, LSU and Michigan, among others. He plans to commit before the season gets underway, so he can focus on his other goals.
“We want to come in, have a great season, win state and just get better each day,” Simmons said. “I want to build up our team and grow that relationship with a new coach.”
With Paris Brown, last year’s leading rusher for McEachern, now running at Pittsburgh, Simmons’ workload should be even greater than it was in 2018. But like most years, Simmons isn't the only Power Five talent suiting up in blue and gold.
That’s the way he likes it.
“It’s great having a great team and great teammates who put in the work just like me,” Simmons said.
