Marietta weakside linebacker B.J. Ojulari is one of the premier tacklers in Cobb County.
But check any college football ranking database and while considered a four-star prospect, Ojulari is not among the top defensive players named by the recruiting services.
Check with Ojulari, and he said it means nothing at all.
“I don’t really care about the rankings,” he said. “I just compete my hardest every time to prove I should be over someone else.”
A standout recruit of the class of 2020, Ojulari has amassed 23 college offers from such schools as Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Georgia, among others. The younger brother of current Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari, B.J. Ojulari remains undecided.
Rivals.com ranks the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Ojulari as the 181st senior recruit and No. 17 in Georgia. At the linebacker position, Ojulari ranks No. 16 nationally.
Last season, Ojulari had 104 total tackles, with his 90 solo ranking third in the county behind Whitfield’s Jaquez Dew (99) and Sprayberry’s Lu Cosmo (95). Ojulari also added five sacks.
Ojulari has excelled in pre-snap reads, understanding where the ball is going. He said the art of getting tackles is all about positioning.
“It’s just about being able to fight off blocks and reading plays,” Ojulari said. “Also, my teammates put me in a good position to make a lot of tackles.”
Ojulari uses strength to his advantage, which he has used to create a home in opposing backfields. He packs quickness and finesse in his arsenal, which are both dangerous for opposing offensive linemen.
Although he does not have the gaudy sack numbers of other rushers (15 over three seasons), Ojulari should not go unnoticed in game plans. In a nail-biting 28-27 victory over McEachern last season, he made 12 tackles, with a career-high seven for loss.
Ojulari registered two or more tackles for loss in five games last season.
Although, he has cracked the code for tackling, Ojulari has one thing left to figure out.
“A state championship,” he said. “That is the ultimate goal for me and the team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.