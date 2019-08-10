Continuing to establish himself as a dominant player and helping his team be a threat in Georgia is the plan for one of McEachern’s top receivers.
Junior Dacari Collins already has more than 20 college offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia and Georgia Tech, among others. The recruiting process has allowed him to visit colleges around the country, but he said the journey will likely drive him to make his collegiate choice sooner rather than later.
“It’s been very (humbling). It’s exciting, but, at the same time, it gets tiring, so that’s why I’m going to make my decision earlier than most people,” said Collins, a member of the 2019 Marietta Daily Journal Dynamite Dozen.
While Collins said he has not determined an exact date for his commitment, he said the colleges that stand out are the ones that run their business in a way that shows him how determined and focused they are.
However, for now, Collins is focused on goals he can accomplish in high school over the next two years, including helping McEachern win a state title. As an upperclassman, he has accepted his role as one of the leaders of the team.
“It’s very important that we get the young guys on track, so that they will also be focused along with us to go to state.” Collins said.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound receiver said most people likely don’t know he wasn’t always catching passes. Collins used to play on the offensive and defensive lines when he was younger.
As a four-star recruit, fans likely will not see him return in that capacity any time soon, however some time at defensive back in not out of the question.
Collins said he tailors his game after two professional receivers many football fans in Atlanta are very familiar with.
“I look up to Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu, because they are tall guys like me,” Collins said of the Atlanta Falcons teammates. “I watch a lot of their film and stuff they do, and I try to do those things.”
To that, Collins has been working on his explosiveness, being able to watch the ball into his hands and his speed.
Last season, in more of a reserve role, he caught 16 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns. This year, Collins said he set specific personal goals, which are to end his junior season with more than 50 catches and more than 1,000 yards.
If he does that, Collins may help lead McEachern on another deep playoff run.
