Kara Dunn scored the 2000th point of her high school career as Mount Paran Christian defeated Walker 63-23 in Region 7A play on Tuesday.
Dunn finished the night with 15 points. Jessica Fields had 16 points and Mackenzie Brothers added 12.
Mount Paran (11-3, 2-0) will host Christian Heritage on Friday.
Kell 85, Kennesaw Mountain 15: The Lady Longhorns had five players score in double figures as they rolled in the Region 6AAAAAA matchup.
Crystal Henderson had 21 points, Jada Peterson 19, Amaya Moss 11, Jada Green 11 and Jamiah Gregory 10. Moss and Green added seven rebounds apiece.
Kell (13-2, 6-1) will travel to Wheeler on Thursday.
Marietta 69, North Cobb 33: Chloe Sterling had 18 points and six assists as the Lady Blue Devils snapped a four-game losing streak and earned a Region 3AAAAAAA victory over the Lady Warriors.
Marietta finished the game a perfect 16 of 16 from the free throw line.
Loren Nelson had 15 points, Kayla Day had nine points and seven rebounds and Frances Storey added seven points.
Dayuna Colvin led North Cobb with 18 points.
Marietta (6-9, 1-0) will host Walton on Friday.
Lassiter 54, Osborne 42: The Lady Trojans moved into third place in Region 6AAAAAA with a victory over the Lady Cardinals.
Ciara Branch had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Victoria Ryan had four 3-pointers in her 16 points and Malia Loadwick added 10 points.
Lassiter (7-5, 5-2) will host Allatoona on Friday.
East Coweta 74, Pebblebrook 60: Iryana Muckle had 18 points, but the Lady Falcons dropped the Region 2AAAAAAA game.
Kelcei Rivers had 15 points and Nia Morgan added 14.
Pebblebrook (10-5, 1-2) will travel to McEachern on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Walton 50, North Paulding 38: Parker Mayo connected on seven 3-pointers as part of his 23 points to lead the Raiders to a Region 3AAAAAAA opening victory.
Harrison Morris finished with 12 points and five rebounds and Luke Flynn had eight points, six assists and five boards.
Walton (8-7) will travel to Marietta on Friday.
Pebblebrook 73, East Coweta 65: The Falcons outscored the Indians 16-8 in the fourth quarter to turn a two-point deficit into a Region 2AAAAAAA come-from-behind victory.
The win gives Pebblebrook (13-2, 2-0) a half-game lead in the region and sets up a first-place showdown at McEachern on Friday.
McEachern 76, Newton 52: The Indians won their eighth straight game as they defeated the Cougars to open Region 2AAAAAAA play.
McEachern (9-5, 1-0) will host Pebblebrook on Friday with first place in the region on the line.
Pope 53, Allatoona 40: The Greyhounds won their fourth straight game and seventh of their last eight with a Region 6AAAAAA victory over the Bucs.
Pope (11-5, 4-3) will travel to Kennesaw Mountain on Friday.
North Cobb Christian 108, Excel 68: Josh Dixon had 31 points and handed out seven assists as the Eagles rolled to a Region 7A victory.
Albert Wilson had 25 points and 15 rebounds, C.J. Wallace finished with 12 points and Sam Ayeguine added 10 points and five boards.
North Cobb Christian (8-5) will host Darlington on Friday.
Walker 60, Mount Paran Christian 53: Ricky McKenzie had 16 points and eight rebounds as the Wolverines knocked off their archrival in a Region 7A matchup.
CJ Brown and DJ Dennis each finished with 15 points.
Walker (11-3) will host Excel on Friday.
