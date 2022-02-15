With her team's 53-32 victory over Norcross last weekend, Stephanie Dunn reached 100 wins as the Mount Paran Christian girls basketball coach.
Dunn will try to get win No. 101 when the Lady Eagles (18-4) open the Region 7A tournament Thursday.
“It is a tremendous honor to coach at (Mount Paran)," Dunn said in a release. "The type of students I work with daily is exactly why I came back to coach at the high school level. They are respectful, hard-working and eager to achieve their personal and team goals. We have played the best competition in the state because we are on a quest for a state championship. I pray that it will happen this year. If not, we will continue to strive for excellence. It has become our program standard.”
Mount Paran is No. 3 in Class A Private and has played 13 top-10 teams in multiple classifications across Georgia and Florida this season, with Norcross, ranked third in Class AAAAAAA, the latest.
Overall, it was the 369th win of Dunn's career. She earned a collective 269 wins during her time at St. Pius X Catholic High School in Atlanta and at Berry College near Rome.
Dunn has taken Mount Paran to the playoffs each year since joining the program in 2017, advancing to the quarterfinals and the second round of the playoffs the last two years, respectively.
While at St. Pius X, Dunn led her team to three state championships and earned coach of the year accolades in each of her title-winning seasons.
