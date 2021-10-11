Kara Dunn led the way for Mount Paran Christian to win their second Cobb County Volleyball Tournament Championship on Saturday.
The senior middle blocker recorded 24 kills and 11 blocks to lead the Lady Eagles to their first Cobb County volleyball tournament title in four years, with wins over (Hillgrove and Harrison), and beating Allatoona (2-0) in the championship round.
“She is just so consistent offensively she is always able to jump high and hit hard,” Mount Paran coach Selina Chancy said. “Recently she has just added a whole new level to her game, she is just really smart. She sees where she can place the ball if she can’t get that big swing. Not letting any mistakes get to her and just coming back with that same force and intensity has just been huge for the team.”
Chancy said that Dunn’s leadership skills on and off the court aided the Lady Eagles ability to stay focused and remain dominant throughout the tournament. That is something she is looking forward to having as the team prepares for the region tournament next week.
“I don’t think teams see too many people like her,” Chancy said. “She is able to hit around blocks and put them straight to the ground.I think her being a veteran player has played a role in ability to perform the way she has.”
Being a No.1 seed Mount Paran had a lot of eyes on them and high expectations on how they were going to match up against heavy hitter squads. Dunn said winning this tournament gives her a new perspective as a player as she did not let the pressure affect her ability to perform.
“I felt like I did what I needed to do for my team,” Dunn said. “My communication improved throughout the day, especially with my setter Kaitlyn Moran, so that is one of the main reasons I feel I was successful in helping my team.”
Dunn’s capability to evolve into a versatile player on the court has helped with Mount Paran’s success throughout the season.
She finished the regular season with 17 set played recording 211 Kills, 50 blocks and 16 assists.
“She has always been able to jump high and hit hard,” Chancy said. “ She was limited to certain types of sets in the beginning of the season and now we feel confident having her hit all different kinds of sets. She is definitely more dynamic than she used to be.”
According to MaxPreps, Dunn is among the highest ranked middle blockers in the state of Georgia at No 12.
(1) comment
Kara is such an amazing athlete. This young lady also just commited to Georgia Tech over the weekend to play basketball for the Jackets as well!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.