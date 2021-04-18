KENNESAW -- Cam Collier’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh brought home Hunter Nasrallah with the only run of the game as Mount Paran beat Walker 1-0 on Friday to secure the Region 7A Private championship.
The Eagles (16-3, 9-0) have now won 11 games in a row and posted their third straight shutout. It also marked Mount Paran’s eighth shutout of the season, seven in region play. In nine region games, the Eagles’ pitchers have allowed a total of three runs.
Mount Paran will be the No. 1 seed from Region 7A when the playoffs start next week. The Eagles will likely be one of the favorites to play deep into the postseason. Already this year they have wins over Class AAAAAAA foes Harrison and South Forsyth, Class AAAAAAs South Effingham and Effingham County, along with Class AAA North Hall and Westminster.
Walker (10-7, 5-3) has three games remaining and can secure the No. 2 seed with one more region win.
“I think our guys were amped up tonight,” said Mount Paran’s Kyle Reese, whose team had beaten Walker 15-0 in the first meeting of the year in March. “The last couple of games we scored a lot of runs early and so it's been easy for them to relax. So, we get later in the game, those late at bats, when it’s nothing-nothing, those are really important at bats.”
Luke Dotson pitched a complete two-hitter and he was nearly matched inning-for-inning from Walker’s Leib Roth, who pitched 6⅔ innings, allowing four hits and striking out six.
“For Luke to throw the ball, and Luke’s been great all year long, that might have been the best outing he’s had,” Reese said. “He’s had a few games where we’ve been done after five innings in a short game so he had the whole game tonight and kept us in the ballgame.”
(0) comments
