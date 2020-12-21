MARIETTA – Marietta was simply overwhelmed by a more experienced Discovery team in a matchup at the inaugural Lemon Street Classic basketball tournament.
The Blue Devils, who wore Lemon Street jerseys as a throwback to the Cobb County school that closed in 1967, struggled out of the gate, allowing Discovery to score 17 unanswered points to start the game. Marietta couldn’t recover from the early deficit and settled for a 71-40 loss in the B Bracket semifinals Monday at Marietta Garden.
Discovery (9-2) will face Tucker today for the B Bracket championship.
Marietta (2-4), often known for its defensive play, didn’t have an answer for Discovery’s scoring surge to start the game. The Titans hit two 3-pointers to start the game and were already ahead 8-0 before Marietta called timeout at the 6:17 mark.
Mikey Moncrease and Ian Davis, who were responsible for the 3s, went on to lead Discovery in scoring with 20 and 19 points, respectively.
“We’ve been struggling to shoot the ball the last couple of games, and both (Moncrease and Davis) both struggled in the last couple of games,” Discovery coach Cory Cason said. “To get them going tonight was important for us.”
Discovery continued to cruise following Marietta’s timeout, forcing turnovers and turning them into points. The Blue Devils already had six turnovers and just three shot attempts by the time Izaiyah Nelson converted a layup to put Marietta on the board late in the first quarter.
Nine different players scored for Marietta with Reggie McCarty leading with eight second half points, but was unable to make a run to keep up with the Titans. Nelson finished with five points, and Issac Jones, Cedric Jones and Eric Howard each had four.
“They physically dominated us in every aspect of the game,” Marietta coach Markus Hood said. “They played really well and we didn’t do anything to slow that down. Our turnovers were astrononical. Nand a lot of them were unforced. We just played with some panic.”
After taking a 25-point halftime lead, Discovery pulled away in the third quarter with a 10-0 run and ended the quarter with a 60-25 lead.
Both Davis and Moncrease continued to dominate and finished the game with four 3-pointers apiece.
“We will watch film and I know there will be a lot of ‘ah-ha’ moments for our kids,” Hood said. “We’ll go back to the drawing board and be able to fix a lot of the mistakes.”
