Family, friends and two former presidents were among those who celebrated the memory of Henry "Hank" Aaron during the baseball legend's funeral Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta.
Aaron died Friday of natural causes at the age of 86.
Former President Bill Clinton, former Atlanta Mayor, Ambassador and civil rights leader Andrew Young, Braves chairman Terry McGuirk and former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig were among those to speak at the church.
Former President Jimmy Carter, who was the governor of Georgia when Aaron hit his 715th home run and passed Babe Ruth as baseball's all-time home run king in 1974, delivered a videotaped message, as did sports broadcaster Bob Costas and former CNN president Tom Johnson.
Billye Aaron, Hank Aaron's wife of 47 years, also spoke to the socially distanced congregation to close the service.
Wednesday's funeral followed a celebration of Aaron's life Tuesday at Truist Park.
After the funeral, Aaron was buried at South-View Cemetery, where he will share a final resting place with a number of Atlanta luminaries, including civil rights leaders John Lewis and Julian Bond, as well as the Rev. Martin Luther King Sr. and Basketball Hall of Famer Walt Bellamy.
