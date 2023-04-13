Osborne vs Denmark (GHSA 1st Round) - Osborne's Kelvin Artiga (6) fights for the ball against Denmark's Drew Evangelista (14) during their first round tournament game at Osborne. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Osborne vs Denmark (GHSA 1st Round) - Osborne's Anthony Torres (19) sprints for the ball as Denmark's Ivan Kobby (3) challenges during their first round tournament game at Osborne. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Osborne vs Denmark (GHSA 1st Round) - Osborne's Andy Sanchez (11) passes the ball through the legs of Denmark's Camden Barnett (7) during their first round tournament game at Osborne. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Osborne vs Denmark (GHSA 1st Round) - Osborne's Porfirio Carrasco-Diaz (18) battles for the ball with Denmark's Ivan Kobby (3) challenges during their first round tournament game at Osborne. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Osborne vs Denmark (GHSA 1st Round) - Osborne's Alexis Gutierrez (12) and Oswaldo Lopez-Munoz (9) battle with Denmark's Cayden Tappan (6) during their first round tournament game at Osborne. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Osborne vs Denmark (GHSA 1st Round) - Osborne's Oswaldo Lopez-Munoz (9) controls the ball against Denmark during their first round tournament game at Osborne. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Osborne vs Denmark (GHSA 1st Round) - Osborne's Oswaldo Lopez-Munoz (9) controls the ball against Denmark during their first round tournament game at Osborne. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Osborne vs Denmark (GHSA 1st Round) - Osborne's Daniel Camargo with the throw-in against Denmark during their first round tournament game at Osborne. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Osborne vs Denmark (GHSA 1st Round) - Osborne's Geo Campos (8) gets the header against Denmark during their first round tournament game at Osborne. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Osborne vs Denmark (GHSA 1st Round) - Osborne's Andy Sanchez (11) takes the shot against Denmark during their first round tournament game at Osborne. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Osborne vs Denmark (GHSA 1st Round) - Osborne's Andy Sanchez (11) fights for position against Denmark during their first round tournament game at Osborne. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Osborne vs Denmark (GHSA 1st Round) - Osborne's Geo Campos (8) looks to pass against Denmark during their first round tournament game at Osborne. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Osborne vs Denmark (GHSA 1st Round) - Osborne's Eduardo Sanchez (2) passes the ball downfield against Denmark during their first round tournament game at Osborne. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Osborne vs Denmark (GHSA 1st Round) - Osborne's Andy Sanchez (11) looks over the offense against Denmark during their first round tournament game at Osborne. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Osborne vs Denmark (GHSA 1st Round) - Osborne's Alexis Gutierrez (12) controls the ball against Denmark during their first round tournament game at Osborne. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Osborne vs Denmark (GHSA 1st Round) - Osborne's Jacob Aguirre (1) puts the ball in play after a save against Denmark during their first round tournament game at Osborne. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Osborne vs Denmark (GHSA 1st Round) - Osborne head coach, Aaron Foster, encourages his Cardinals against Denmark during their first round tournament game at Osborne. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Osborne vs Denmark (GHSA 1st Round) - Osborne's Samuel Huaracha (7) battles with Denmark's Ian Ojert (8) during their first round tournament game at Osborne. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Osborne vs Denmark (GHSA 1st Round) - Osborne's Pierre Moise (20) passes the ball against Denmark during their first round tournament game at Osborne. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
MARIETTA – Osborne’s postseason run came to an end with a 2-2 (5-4 on penalty kicks) loss to Denmark in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state boys’ soccer playoffs at Cardinal Stadium on Wednesday.
While the season comes to an end for Region 5AAAAAAA champion Osborne (11-6), Denmark (10-3-1) – the fourth seed from 6AAAAAAA – will play at Collins Hill in the second round next Tuesday.
After a scoreless first half, both teams scored a goal apiece in the second half to force the game into overtime and then each scored another goal in the second overtime period to force the contest to be decided by penalty kicks.
Both Denmark and Osborne scored on their first four penalty kicks. Nikhai Tonwar, Nishant Tonwar, Miles Miller and Sawyer Ashman converted their PKs for the Danes, while Geo Campos, Andy Sanchez, Daniel Camargo and Miguel Palma made theirs for the Cardinals.
Denmark made it five penalty kicks in a row when Ivan Kobby kicked his attempt in the net to give the Danes a 5-4 advantage, but Osborne’s fifth PK fell short when Alexis Gutierrez’s attempt was blocked by goalkeeper Austin Bender to secure the win for the Danes.
It was Osborne that struck first when Pierre Moise scored from short range with 30:43 remaining in regulation to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.
It didn’t take long for Denmark to respond, however, as Nikhai Tonwar scored on a header with 18:23 left in regulation to tie the game up at 1-all and the Danes had a couple of scoring attempts fall short in the last five minutes of regulation to send the contest into overtime.
The first overtime period was scoreless, but Denmark took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Kobby with 4:10 to go in the second overtime.
However, Osborne evened things up again as Camargo scored with 25 seconds left to send the game into penalty kicks.
Osborne was in control through the first 20 minutes of the game, with four shots on goal to Denmark's one.
The Cardinals got shots on goal from Gutierrez with 35:57 remaining in the first half, followed by Carmargo with 31:33 left, David Cano with 26:54 to go, another attempt by Camargo at the 23:00 mark and Andy Ramirez with 19:13 left.
However, the final 20 minutes of the first half belonged to Denmark. The Danes came very close to scoring when Nico Spirozano's shot skidded just to the left of the goal with 18:22 remaining in the first half and Samual Del Cid’s attempt hit the right goalpost with 17:05 to go.
