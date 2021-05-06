SMYRNA – Denmark is looking more and more like a veteran, experienced team than a third-year program making its first appearance in the state playoffs.
Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Danes dominated the second half in their matchup against Campbell and stunned the region champion Spartans 2-1 in a Class AAAAAAA quarterfinal matchup at McDaniel Stadium on Wednesday.
Denmark (13-6) advanced to its first state semifinal, where it will host Lambert after the Longhorns won 2-0 at Walton in one of the bracket’s other quarterfinals.
“We’re only a third-year school and this is our first time in the Class AAAAAAA playoffs,” Denmark coach Brett Godwin said. “I think our guys played a fantastic match. We’re still building our program and it’s great to get to this point, so we’ll see how far we can keep this going.”
Denmark controlled possession through the first 25 minutes of the first half but had nothing to show for it. Meanwhile, Campbell (13-6-2) recovered from its slow start and outshot the Danes 8-0 over the final 15 minutes, netting a goal from Joshua Acevedo with 5:49 left during a scrum in front of the net. Acevedo managed to get possession amongst a group of players following a throw-in from Fernando Cuevas and fired the shot past goalkeeper David Gad from 10 yards out for the 1-0 Spartans advantage.
The lead proved precarious in the second half with Denmark dictating play once again. This time, the Danes never relented.
“Being down at halftime was a position we’d been in before,” Godwin said. “I thought we played well in the first half, so I encouraged the guys to keep pushing the tempo and play fast and make (Campbell) run after the ball and tire them out. It was a strategy that worked well for us.”
Curry Coronado knotted the match at 1-all with 21:24 remaining in the game after delivering a 30-yard free kick over goalkeeper Brian Hernandez. Hernandez never saw the shot coming as players blocked his field of view.
The Danes moved in front 2-1 with 14:21 to play following a header from Sebastian Zabala off a corner kick from Taye Beckford.
Denmark continued to apply pressure to Campbell throughout the second half. The Danes outshot the Spartans 15-2 after halftime with both of Campbell’s attempts coming in the final 5 minutes.
“It’s a big game of momentum,” Campbell coach Troy Connolly said. “We started the first 5 minutes comfortably and then (Denmark) put the pressure on us. Their midfield killed us, and we had a tough time getting to the ball.”
Campbell blanked Denmark 3-0 on the road to conclude its 2021 regular season schedule. The Danes avenged the loss and now are two wins away from a state championship.
“(Denmark) scored that first goal in the second half and kept the pressure on us,” Connolly said. “We couldn’t get any footing under us. We looked worn down and flat and that pressure and momentum can do that to teams.”
