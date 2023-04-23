North Cobb faced long odds as the Region 5AAAAAAA fourth seed, traveling to face Region 6AAAAAAA champion and fifth-ranked Denmark for a Saturday doubleheader in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The Warriors took the lead in the third inning of the opener before the wheels came off in the bottom half, and then they found themselves hanging around in Game 2 prior to a late offensive burst by the Danes.
At the end of the day, it added up to season-ending defeats by nearly identical final scores of 14-4 in six innings and 15-4, respectively.
After taking a 2-0 lead in Game 1, North Cobb saw Denmark put up an eight-spot in the home half of the third. A two-run sixth inning kept the Warriors within striking distance, but the Danes once again responded quickly, ending the contest early by scoring six times in the bottom of the frame.
Playing as the home team in the second contest, North Cobb trailed before taking its first turn at bat. Denmark extended its lead to 4-0 in the second inning only to see the visitors cut the deficit in half during the third.
However, the same problem plagued the Warriors in Game 2, as the Danes refused to allow any shutdown innings.
In response to the third inning uprising, Denmark immediately restored its four-run lead. When the Warriors plated two more in the fifth, narrowing the gap to 6-4, the Danes answered with five runs in the sixth and removed all doubt with a four-spot in the seventh.
Jay Abernathy paced North Cobb's offense on the day, finishing 3-for-6 with two walks. Reed Denkle also went 3-for-6, including two hits in the opener off University of North Carolina signee Francesco Capocci.
With the pair of double-digit defeats, the Warriors end the season with a 12-18 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.