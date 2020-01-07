Sprayberry's defense held Harrison to 18 points over the final three quarters and the Lady Yellow Jackets came away with a 46-28 victory on Tuesday.
Sprayberry (9-8, 5-4 Region 6AAAAAA) trailed 10-0 after the first quarter, but used a 17-2 run in the second to take control of the game.
Flau'Jae Johnson led the way with 11 points and eight rebounds. Harmony Marks had nine points while Anna Vereen and Amaya Johnson each added eight.
The Lady Yellow Jackets host South Cobb on Saturday.
Campbell 44, East Coweta 25: Jameah Alston scored 16 points to lead the Lady Spartans to a Region 2AAAAAAA victory.
Campbell (15-3, 3-1) led 22-14 at the half, but took control of the game with a 10-1 run in the third quarter.
Sarah Taub had nine points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals, Nia Bozeman finished with eight points, five rebounds and five steals, and Jaleah Alston added 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals.
The Lady Spartans host Newnan on Friday.
North Cobb 61, Hillgrove 41: Azonya Austin had 21 points to lead North Cobb in its Region 3AAAAAAA win over Hillgrove.
Sydney Thomas scored 17 points for the Lady Warriors and Madison Edge had 15.
North Cobb (11-6, 2-1) was 5-of-16 from the 3-point line.
Lauren Render had 14 points to lead Hillgrove.
North Cobb will host North Paulding on Friday.
Walton 65, Lassiter 37: Walton turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter and forced multiple turnovers to outscore Lassiter 22-6 in a Region 4AAAAAAA game.
That led to six different players scoring in the second quarter.
Tomisin Adenupe led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 32 points. Neusha Green had eight.
Errin Crowe had 12 points to lead Lassiter.
Walton (7-12, 3-1) will host Woodstock on Friday.
Dominion Christian 53, Atlanta Girls School 19: Seanna Cooper led with 15 points for Dominion Christian, and Risa Wynne and Maci Campbell both had 10.
The Lady Knights (7-4, 2-2 in GISA 1AAA) kept Atlanta Girls School scoreless in the first quarter while building a 19-point lead.
Dominion will host Heritage School on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Whitefield Academy 41, Pinecrest 39: Miles Redding scored 21 points to lead the Wolfpack to a Region 6A victory.
A.J. Hopkins had 12 points and Randy Simmons added six.
Whitefield (11-6) will travel to Walker on Friday.
St. Francis 80, Walker 59: Christopher Newell scored 31 points, but it wasn't enough as the Wolverines fell in Region 6A play.
Chandler Baker finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Matthew Brown added six points an four boards.
Walker (14-2, 6-2) will host Whitefield on Friday.
