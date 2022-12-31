SMYRNA -- Sprayberry's Amir Rosa poured in 31 points in the championship game of the 25th annual Campbell Holiday Classic on Friday night, but it was not enough to help the Yellow Jackets stay with Decatur.
Decatur (7-5) had one of their better shooting performances in the first half, which helped them open up a 25-point lead at the half before hanging on to win 73-55 at the Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium.
Sprayberry (5-10) especially had difficulty containing Alden Daniels, who led Decatur with 18 points.
“They shot the ball great,” Sprayberry coach Mike Marchese said. “They have great players, and they ran really good stuff. They got some good looks and hit some really covered shots, too. In the first quarter, they just shot lights-out. (Daniels) really shot the ball well.”
Decatur was ahead by as many as 30 points late in the third quarter before Sprayberry started hitting shots of its own to cut the deficit going into the fourth and avoid a running clock.
Boosted by Rosa, who had 11 fourth-quarter points, Sprayberry eventually trimmed the deficit to 20 points early in the fourth to give itself a fighting chance.
With Sprayberry starting three sophomores against Decatur and having two freshmen come off the bench, Rosa is the veteran player the Yellow Jackets can rely on. He combined to score 80 points at the Campbell Holiday Classic, highlighted by a 33-point effort in the Yellow Jackets' double-overtime win over Campbell in the semifinals.
Against Decatur, Rosa was 13-of-18 from the free-throw line.
“He scores it in different ways,” Marchese said. “He's kind of tricky with that ball. He hits enough 3s to make us dangerous out there. He doesn't look real quick with the ball, but he's crafty with it.”
Jacobi Harmon finished with eight points for Sprayberry, while Davon DeLoatch added seven.
