MABLETON -- Darlington was down a few times during the regular season after some tough losses.
On Thursday, the Tigers trailed in both games of their Class A Division I second-round playoff series, but just like they did earlier in the season, they didn't stay down long.
After battling back to win Game 1 4-2, Darlington rallied from a 2-0 hole early in Game 2 with a huge rally over the third and fourth innings for a 12-4 victory to complete the sweep over the Wolfpack.
The victory sent the Tigers to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015. They will face Heard County next week.
"It says a lot about this group of kids. They were down in that second game today, but they just stayed confident like they have all year and just knew they were going to get it going," Darlington coach Matt Larry said. "We had some key hits and key walks in that third inning and got four runs and kept it going in the fourth with the eight-run inning. Our guys just battled with some big hits, and (Whitefield) struggled throwing strikes a bit. Our lineup made the most of their chances."
In Game 1, Darlington took a 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the second, but Whitefield (24-7) battled right back to score one in the bottom half of the inning to tie it and added another in the third to go up 2-1. The Tigers answered in the top of the fourth as Briant Powell drove in a run on single and Ashton Albers followed with an RBI double to put their team up 3-2.
The Tigers got one more run in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Talan Shirey, and starting pitcher Logan Floyd held the line from there. The Carson-Newman signee earned the complete-game win allowing two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts.
Albers was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Shirey also had a double to go with his RBI, and Bagley Larry added a double and a run scored among a two-hit effort. Powell's RBI single and a Slade Clevenger hit accounted for the other two hits.
Reilly Cullen took the loss for Whitefield, pitching four innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with one strikeout. Alex Greenwald came on in relief and pitched two innings as he gave up a run, no hits, four walks and struck out three, and Conlon Walker tossed the final inning as he didn't allow a run or a hit, struck out two and hit one batter.
Jake Arispe and Ryan McLellan each had two hits for the Wolfpack with Arispe driving in a run. Wesley Calloway added a hit and an RBI, and Nate Jones and Parker Ladd had the other two hits.
Game 2 started with Whitefield scoring first as Walker connected for a two-run homer in the top of the first inning.
Darlington pitcher Hill Shropshire settled down and held the Wolfpack scoreless through the next few innings. The Tigers answered with a four-run third to take the lead before blowing the game open with an eight-run fourth.
Shropshire went 6 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on eight hits with four strikeouts to earn the win. Shirey came on to get the final out in the seventh.
Floyd and Grey Fricks each had a hit and two RBIs. Slade Clevenger went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Albers added to his big series with a hit and drove in two.
Powell had two RBIs as he drew a bases-loaded walk and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, Tommy Bethel had a pair of hits and and Shirey added another double and an RBI.
Whitefield used four pitchers as Nick Olson started and went two scoreless innings as he gave up two hits and struck out four. Peyton Robidoux pitched a 1/3 of an inning and gave up four runs on one hit, four walks and a hit-by-pitch to suffer the loss. Thomas Figaretti pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up eight runs. Nate Jones pitched the last 2 1/3 shutout innings.
Walker had two hits, including his two-run homer. McLellan added a double and an RBI, and Calloway had a hit and an RBI. Wyman Shaheen had a pair of hits in the leadoff spot as well.
