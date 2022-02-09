MARIETTA — Darlington overcame a 16-point first-half deficit to post a 59-58 victory over Walker in a key Region 7A game on Tuesday.
The victory moved the Tigers (18-6, 7-3) into second place, ½ game ahead of North Cobb Christian, while the loss likely secured the No. 4 seed for the Wolverines (17-7, 6-4) in next week’s region tournament.
Darlington opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run with a layup by DJ Johnson, followed by two free throws from D’Marion Floyd, who led all scorers with 24 points, a 3-pointer by Asa Shepard, and a jump shot and free throw by Floyd to give the Tigers in the lead 37-34.
“Good defense always leads to good offense and I think we did a better job defensively,” Darlington coach Nathan West said.
The teams exchanged the lead through the rest of the quarter leaving Darlington up 47-46 heading to the final 8 minutes.
Darlington built the lead to 57-49 with 2 minutes to play, but Walker went on a late 9-2 run. It started with a 3-pointer by DJ Dennis, who finished with 14 points, and was followed by two layups from Brown. Darlington’s Patrick Shelly tacked on two free throws to push the lead 59-56. Ricky McKenzie’s basket inside cut the lead to one, but Walker could not get off another shot.
“We were trying to chip away at it,” Walker coach Bryce Brickhouse said. “We drew up something and came down and tried to get a 3 to tie the game and go into overtime.”
Brown finished the night with 19 points and McKenzie added 18.
Through the first quarter it didn’t look like the Wolverines were going to have to fight for the opportunity to send the game to overtime. The defense allowed Darlington only one made field goal and led 21-5 at the end of the first 8 minutes.
“We were just trying to execute and execute it over and over and over again and that’s why we got up 21-5,” Brickhouse said.
The Tigers answered with an 11-2 run in the last 3 minutes of the half starting with a 3-pointer by Bell, followed by a free throw from Floyd, and another 3-pointer by Bell. Walker’s Robert Larson got a layup in, but Floyd fired back with two layups to cut the deficit 34-27.
