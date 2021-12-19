MARIETTA – Cumberland Christian Academy once again proved it can play with big schools from the GHSA.
after a convincing 64-55 victory over Marietta.
The Patriots used a big first quarter, taking a 25-11 lead after the first eight minutes, and were able to maintain a sizeable advantage the rest of the way to earn a convincing 64-55 victory over Marietta on the opening day of the Lemon Street Classic presented by Superior Plumbing on Saturday.
It was Cumberland Christian's first game since a 63-59 win over Kell on Dec. 4.
“We came out – we haven’t played in about two weeks -- and we came out a little rusty to start the second quarter,” coach Edima Ufot said. “But once we got our feet together, we pressed them pretty good. I thought our guard play was a little bit better than their guard play. The bigs are evenly matched. But once we started pressing and turning them over, that’s what put us over the edge.”
It was another big win for the Austell school, which is a member of the Georgia Independent Schools Association (GISA), but already has wins over other GHSA Class AAAAAAA teams such as Woodstock (80-65 on Nov. 20) and Kennesaw Mountain (79-48 on Nov. 22) and now, Marietta.
“We’re GISA, but we play everybody,” said Udot, whose team has also beaten Class AAAAA team Grovetown (69-49 on Nov. 26) this season.
Jelani Hamilton scored 18 points – 11 of them in the fourth quarter – while Aaron Brooks added 14 points, Elijah Wiseman had 13 points and Delva Chedlet chipped in 12 points to lead the way for Cumberland Christian (11-2).
Izaiyah Nelson scored 18 points and Todd Lecadre added 14 points for Marietta (2-7).
Marietta took a 2-0 lead on a Lecadre layup, but Cumberland Christian stormed back with 14 unanswered points. Brooks scored five points and Wiseman four to spearhead the run that gave the Patriots a 14-2 lead with 2:58 remaining in the first quarter.
Three-pointers by Cedric Roach and Nelson helped cut Marietta’s deficit to 14-9, but Cumberland Christian responded with an 11-2 run – with Hamilton scoring six of those points – to increase the Patriots’ advantage to 25-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Chedlet hit one of two free throws at the beginning of the second quarter to increase Cumberland’s lead to 26-11, but Marietta came back strong with a 14-0 run – ignited by back-to-back threes from Jack Bourgeois and Lecadre – to close the gap to 26-25 with 2:40 to go in the first half.
However, Marietta was never able to regain the lead. Cumberland increased its advantage to 64-43 with 2:01 remaining in the game, but the Blue Devils did manage to put together a 12-0 run to close the gap at the end.
