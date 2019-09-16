Victor Crouin won the inaugural Centerstate Bank Marietta Open squash tournament Sunday, beating Chris Binnie in the finals at the Old School Brewery and Squash Club.
Crouin swept the three-game match 11-7, 11-6 and 11-3. While the score might have indicated a one-sided match, it was not.
The score was tied 7-7 in the opening game before Crouin scored the final four for the win. In Game 2, Binnie led 6-5 before Crouin scored six of the final seven points to take a 2-0 lead.
In the final game, Crouin continually moved his opponent around the court to close out the match.
Crouin, who attends Harvard and is the reigning College Squash Association national champion, and Binnie took different routes to get to the championship match.
Binnie needed only three games to win his semifinal match, beating Jesus Camacho 11-7, 11-1, 11-7. Crouin needed five games to win his match over Lionel Cardenas. Crouin won the first two games 11-6, 11-9 and then watched Cardenas come back to even the match with a pair of 11-9 victories. Crouin closed out the match in Game 5 with an 11-6 victory.
This was Crouin's third win of the season on the Professional Squash Association Challenger Tour. He added Marietta to his Tasmanian and Australian victories and added 200 ranking points.
Binnie finished the tournament by beating two top 100 players and earning 130 ranking points.
The inaugural event was highlighted by six of the top 100 players in the world in the field. Vikram Malhotra, No. 63, was the highest ranked player in the field. Crouin was 65th, along with Shehab Essam (72), Cardenas (79), Mario Yanez (92) and Binnie at 96.
The tournament doubled as a charity fundraiser for Good Samaritan Health Center of Cobb. All net proceeds from the tournament sponsorships and on-site donations were given to the organization.
