Defending champion Victor Crouin defeated Aly Abou Eleinen 3-0 to win the SouthState Bank Marietta Open at Old School Brewery & Squash Club over the weekend.
Eleinen, from Egypt, jumped to leads of 3-0 and 5-2 lead in Game 1, surprising Crouin with several whipsaw cross-court drops. Crouin, though, scored three straight to make it 5-all, then methodically ran off six points to take Game 1 11-5.
In Game 2, Crouin, a native of France who plays squash at Harvard University, began to wear down his opponent by constantly keeping the ball in play. Crouin won Game 2 11-6, then closed the match with an 11-1 win in Game 3.
Eleinen, who entered the tournament ranked 125th in the world, was the 17th seed. To get to the final, he won four straight matches, upsetting higher-ranked players each team, culminating with a 3-1 win over world No. 42 Alan Clyne of Scotland on Saturday night.
World No. 33 Crouin cruised through the bracket, enjoying a first-round bye and then three 3-0 wins, on his way to the final including dispatching Nathan Lake, ranked No. 46 in the world, in the semifinal.
The match capped a long weekend of world-class squash action where 24 players from 13 different countries -- including South Africa, Nigeria, the Czech Republic and Colombia -- vied for the $22,500 purse.
