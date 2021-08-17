The girls cross country program at Marietta is building itself into a dynasty.
Last season, the Lady Blue Devils won their third Class AAAAAAA state championship in four years (2017-18, 2020).
Betsy Gordon, Hattie Rydinsky and Macie Pfeuffer were seniors who were a vital part of bringing home that title. All three were in the top 20 at state, running times below 20 minutes, 30 seconds.
Despite the losses to graduation, Marietta's fastest runner from the state meet is returning for her junior season. Kristal McQueen finished 12th, and coach Jack Cameron is looking forward to seeing her back in action.
“It's really nice to have someone like Kristal on the team because she goes about her business well," Coleman said. "She had a really good summer. The other girls know she's a solid worker, so they want to work with her and get better because, when you have good examples on the team of people who do it the right way, that really helps quite a bit."
Along with McQueen, Marietta is bringing back seniors Maddie Owens and Finlay Mann, who are now seasoned veterans and know what it takes to win a state championship.
“They've been with us for quite a while, since some of our state championships from 2018,” Coleman said. “They know the way and they're doing a good job of leading the team, so our hope is that we can at least get on the podium and, hopefully, if we can push a little higher than that, then that'd be even better.”
Hillgrove finished second in the state meet and is in a great position to challenge Marietta for its throne, as the Lady Hawks are returning their top five finishers at state -- all of whom finished within the top 40.
Hillgrove coach Jonathan Gambrell said seniors Ava Brooks and Elizabeth Smith are being looked up to by the other members of the team.
“Being seniors, we've kind of turned to them to be team leaders, and they've stepped up and stepped into that role nicely,” Gambrell said. “I think, any time you have seniors also running varsity, you naturally look to them to be leaders, and the team kind of looks to them to be a leader. They've stepped up and done a good job”
Juniors Reese Terza, Gabriela Orsonio and Meghan Flanagan also received praise.
“They show up and they put the work in right when they step on the line,” Gambrell said. “I know they're going to give us all that they have that day, and that's kind of all we ask of them. Step on the line give everything you have and we let the results fall where they may from there.”
Harrison finished fourth last year and has a promising future, as the Lady Hoyas had one of the fastest freshmen in the state.
Now a sophomore, Samatha McGarity placed 17th at state with a time of 20:25.12. Coach Kent Simmons admires the toughness and attitude she brings.
“She loves competing and expects the highest for herself, and she's a really hard worker at practice,” Simmons said. “She is one of those kids that, when you say, 'Hey, here's I want you to go do,' she goes and does that, then says, 'What do you want me to do next?' She's a tough, tough competitor and someone who is very much willing to do the work that she has to to be successful.”
Marietta was not the only team in the county to bring home a cross country title. Pope was crowned the Class AAAAAA champion.
The team was led by seniors Sophie Boice, Rachel Podsworth and Isa Blair. Coach Cathi Monk said the Lady Greyhounds were inspired by the seniors' leadership.
“Sophie, Rachel and Isa are talented athletically and have a passion for the sport that led to a perseverance that mandated success. When other athletes saw that dedicated, yet humbled, leadership, they respected the commitment,” Monk said.
Pope has senior Lorel Golden returning after she finished fourth in Class AAAAAA with a time of 20:10.54.
“Lorel is a complete athlete who understands the requirements necessary to excel,” Monk said. “Her track and cross country accomplishments, paired with her dedicated summer training, should put her in a position to be competitive throughout all classifications of Georgia this season.”
Closely behind Pope was Allatoona. The Lady Buccaneers finished second with a string of five sophomores finishing within the top 40.
Allatoona coach Patrick Parsons is excited for what this core group can accomplish.
“Right now, we just have a great depth of talent," Parsons said. "It goes beyond just those top five. That group of girls are now all juniors. They've come a long way. They've ensured that they are constantly getting better, and they all enjoy running."
The sophomore class is headed by Marianna Bechtold and Kelsey Grass, both of whom finished in the top 25. Parsons said he is confident in his team’s ability to finish the job they started.
“The difference between last year and this year is that we know what we're capable of,” he said. “The thing is that they still know they have put in work. Nothing is going to be given to them, so to be able to continue being successful, they know that they have to put in the miles, they've got to put in the work. Each week, we just remind them, we've got to do something different this year than we did last year, so we can be better than we were last year.”
North Cobb Christian is also bringing solid pieces back from last year’s sixth-place finish at the Class A Private state meet. Coach Kristy Sanders said the Lady Eagles have everyone back from last season except one runner.
Senior Abbie Clark finished within the top 10 at state, and Sanders expects big things from her.
“Abbie Clark has had a great summer of training," Sanders said. "She is looking to be in the top five at the state meet this year."
