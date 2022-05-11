CANTON – The Creekview girls lacrosse team is going to the Class 6A-7A state championship after beating Lassiter 16-5 on Tuesday night.
It is the first time the Lady Grizzlies will play for a state title. Creekview coach Savannah Porter talked all season about the potential of this year’s team, and it is now coming to fruition. They will play the winner of Wednesday's game between Milton and Walton for the championship.
“This is the first time in program history that we have made it this far,” Porter said. “We are so proud of our girls and the way they played together. They continued to improve, and everything has lined up to be the perfect storm to move on to the state championship.”
The Lady Grizzlies struck early as Creekview’s Jenny Blanton and Tatiana Gouger scored within the first three minutes of action and controlled the flow on offense.
Creekview’s Ansley Walters made the lead 3-0 at the 21:10 mark, but Lassiter bounced back with a pair of quick scores from Ava Menna and Ella Greyard across the next two minutes.
“It is really important to start with that lead and realize they are capable of anything,” Creekview coach Savannah Porter said. “You can not win a game in the first half, but you can definitely lose. It was important to get a lead and understand how that team operates. They are incredibly insightful, and that is how they continue to win.”
The Lady Grizzlies scored another three straight goals, pushing their lead to 6-2 with 6:46 remaining in the first half. The Lady Trojans called a timeout shortly after and answered with a powerful goal from Greyard.
However, Lassiter was unable to keep up with Creekview’s consistent pressure and control on the offensive end.
“We fought hard,” Lassiter coach Angela Brunner said. “It was just an unfortunate series of events that we are not used to happening to us. They won the draw, they put the ball in the net and we did not.”
By the end of the first half, Creekview held a commanding 12-4 lead. The Lady Grizzlies scored twice in the final 1:17 before the break.
“We tell our girls all the time to settle,” Porter said. “As Lassiter started to double up on our girls, they were able to settle and take a step back, pass the ball and score. That is something our girls are great at doing, and other teams struggle to figure that out. It is our advantage.”
Creekview controlled the second half as well, outscoring Lassiter 4-1 in the period and slowing the pace down considerably.
Walters led the Lady Grizzlies with four goals on Tuesday night, followed by Maya Maldonado and Yasmin Arriola with three goals each. Creekview had seven different players score at least one goal.
For Lassiter, Greyard tallied three goals, with Menna and Caitlin Gavin cracking the scorecard once.
Tuesday spelled the end of the Lady Trojans’ impressive season and playoff run, but Brunner praised the progress her team made and what she saw over the last few weeks.
“This team made leaps and bounds,” Brunner said. “We found a way to pull out some tough wins with a strong group of seniors and freshmen. Our seniors really built our freshmen up, and that is part of the reason we got this far. I am very proud of them.”
