A dozen Cobb County softball teams will begin postseason play Tuesday, with the hopes of eventually advancing to the state championship tournament in Columbus.
Most teams will play a three-game series beginning with a doubleheader on Tuesday with a deciding third game on Wednesday if necessary.
In Class AAAAAAA, Harrison, the Region 3AAAAAAA champion, is the only county team playing at home. The Lady Hoyas will host Camden County beginning Wednesday.
Hillgrove will travel to Lowndes, Campbell heads to Parkview, McEachern is on the road at Grayson and Walton heads to Colquitt County.
In Class AAAAAA, Region 6AAAAAA champion Pope will host Habersham-Central, while defending state champion and region runner-up Lassiter welcomes Winder-Barrow. Both home series to start on Tuesday. Kell will head to Buford and Kennesaw Mountain travels to Dacula.
Class A Private has a 24-team bracket, which means eight teams earn a first-round bye. One of those teams is defending state champion Mount Paran Christian. The Lady Eagles won't begin their title defense until next week when they play the winner of the First Presbyterian-Landmark Christian winner.
Playing in the opening round will be Whitefield Academy and North Cobb Christian.
The Lady Wolfpack will head to Trinity Christian while the Lady Eagles travel to Hebron Christian.
In each case, teams that advance to the state quarterfinals advance to the eight-team state championship tournament.
First Round Oct. 12-14
Class AAAAAAA
Hillgrove at Lowndes
Campbell at Parkview
McEachern at Grayson
Camden County at Harrison
Walton at Colquitt
Class AAAAAA
Kell at Buford
Winder-Barrow at Lassiter
Habersham-Central at Pope
Kennesaw Mountain at Dacula
Class A
Whitefield Academy at Trinity Christian
North Cobb Christian at Hebron Christian
Second Round Oct. 19-21
First Presbyterian/Landmark Christian Winner at Mount Paran Christian
