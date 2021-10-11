KENNESAW – Allatoona came into the Cobb County volleyball tournament as the No. 7 seed, but its performance on Saturday said otherwise.
After beating Marietta 2-0, upsetting No. 2 seed North Cobb 2-1 and beating Region 6AAAAAA foe Kennesaw Mountain 2-0, the Lady Bucs made it all the way to the finals before losing 2-0 to Mount Paran Christian.
“We got four matches under our belt (today),” Allatoona coach Joe Soley said. “We had to go through the No. 2 seed North Cobb, who beat us last time, and Kennesaw Mountain, who smoked us last time, but we made some adjustments today so we got them in the semis.”
Communication and trust, Soley said, were big factors in the team’s success on Saturday, as were outsider hitters Addison Mclarty and Logan Kalinowski, along with libero Gracie Pynes. In the championship match versus Mount Paran, Mclarty and Pynes combined for 12 kills, while Kalinowski had three assists and one block.
“We just got off of a break, so this is only one week we have been (playing) since a whole week off,” he said. “I’m proud of the girls, just to get to the championship. I told them, ‘Just get to the championship, you do not know what is going to happen from there,’ because we have never won a championship, we have two runner-ups. The girls did their thing, and did what we needed to do.”
Now, Allatoona looks ahead to the Region 6AAAAAA tournament, which will host Kell in the opening round on Tuesday and a possible matchup with Pope in the tourney semifinals. Soley said the tournament (Saturday) will help his team prepare for region.
“We played two three-set matches, almost played another three-set match, and that is what we wanted, this conditioning," Soley said. "We will get our legs back to where they need to be. It was great to play in these, and we will be ready for (the region tournament) because from this point on, it is the best of five matches.”
Region Tournament Schedules
Tuesday
Region 2AAAAAAA
TBA
Tuesday
Region 3AAAAAAA
At Walton
Hillgrove vs. Marietta
Harrison vs. North Paulding
Wednesday
Harrison/North Paulding winner at Walton
Hillgrove/Marietta winner vs. North Cobb
Thursday
Third place game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAAAAA
Tuesday
Sprayberry/Osborne winner at Pope 6 p.m.
Kell at Allatoona, 6 p.m.
Wheeler at Kennesaw Mountain, 6 p.m.
South Cobb at Lassiter, 6 p.m.
Wednesday at Higher Seed
Sprayberry/Osborne/Pope winner vs. Kell/Allatoona winner
Wheeler/Kennesaw Mountain winner vs. South Cobb/Lassiter winner
Thursday at Higher Seed
Third place game, 6 p.m.
Championship game, 6 p.m.
Class A Private
Region 2A
TBD
Region 7A
Tuesday
Darlington vs. Christian Heritage at Mount Paran, 5 p.m.
Darlington/Christian Heritage winner at Mount Paran 6:30 p.m.
North Cobb Christian at Walker, 6 p.m.
Thursday at Higher Seed
Third place game, 6 p.m.
Championship game, 6 p.m.
