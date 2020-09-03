Saturday’s Cobb County cross country championships, set to take place at Allatoona Creek Park, could serve as a state championship preview.
Defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Hillgrove is expected to be a favorite in the girls race, and while coach Jonathan Gambrell does not expect any unknown challenges from the course, he said there will be challenges coming from the other quality programs.
“This being the Cobb County meet, it will be a competitive meet,” Gambrell said. “The real challenge will be the other teams.”
After winning the state championship last season, Gambrell said Hillgrove still has a good group of runners who should fare well this weekend, including Ava Brooks — who finished in ninth in last year’s state meet — and Lizzy Smith.
“They are both healthy and have been running great,” Gambrell said. “We are going to cut them loose this meet.”
While the county meet marks the team’s first big competition of the season Gambrell said it will be a step toward competing for another state championship.
“This meet is a part of preparing us for the big meet in November,” Gambrell said.
Perennial Class AAAAAAA powers Marietta and Walton will be among the key threats behind Hillgrove, as will Pope, which finished third in Class AAAAAA a year ago.
Pope coach Cathi Monk said she and her team know how fortunate they are to be running this season amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We had to reduce the number of runners at practice and break the team into smaller groups to train,” Monk said.
Monk is looking to senior Sophie Boice to help push the Lady Greyhounds’ chances for success, along with junior Lorel Golden and sophomore Charlotte Dunn.
“They have all improved each year and had great seasons last year,” Monk said.
Monk said Saturday’s meet will have a lot of talent, but Pope has worked hard to be able to compete at a high level.
“Cobb County is always competitive,” Monk said. “Our girls should be competitive, too.”
The boys meet will feature the first big matchup of Harrison and Walton — now Region 3AAAAAAA foes, but each a state champion from last season. The Hoyas won the Class AAAAAA title, while the Raiders prevailed in Class AAAAAAA.
“It’s basically a preview of the state meet,” Walton coach Travis Gower said.
The other contenders include Marietta, Hillgrove, Pope and Whitefield Academy.
Getting ready for the season, Harrison coach Kent Simmons said the coronavirus provided more challenges that normal.
“We had to work to build that sense of team without being able to do the social things we usually do to build that,” Simmons said.
Harrison won last year’s county title, with senior Sully Shelton claiming the individual title. Simmons said Shelton will be a major factor in the Hoyas’ success in anything they do this year.
“He is one of the top kids in the state,” Simmons said.
Simmons said Cobb County has some of the best teams in the state, and it will lead to a great competition Saturday.
Walton, though, will try to unseat Harrison, and seniors Sam Balboa and Evan Sommers are expected to perform well.
“They are both top runners,” Gower said. “We expect big things from them.”
All the teams know how important the meet is and understand what is at stake.
“Whoever wins this weekend will have bragging rights this season,” Simmons said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.