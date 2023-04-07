University of Georgia redshirt freshman Charlie Condon has been named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list, USA Baseball announced Wednesday.
Condon, a 6-foot-6, 216-pound outfielder and first baseman, headlines the Bulldogs offense with a .449 batting average, 11 home runs, 42 RBI plus has an .832 slugging percentage and a .531 on-base percentage. The former Walker School standout has started all 29 games this season, was ranked among the top 20 nationally in several of those categories when the NCAA announced their weekly leaders Tuesday. He has reached base in 28 straight games, and had a 24-game hitting streak this year.
The Golden Spikes Award goes to the top amateur baseball player in the country. The midseason watch list features 45 of the nation's top amateur players from the high school and college ranks. Condon is among the 24 athletes who have played their way onto the watch list since the preseason list was announced in February. The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will continue to maintain a rolling list of athletes, allowing players to play themselves into consideration for the award before announcing the semifinalists on May 22.
This is the latest honor for Condon who has been named a First Team Midseason All-American by Perfect Game and earned SEC Player of the Week and SEC Freshman of the Week honors this season.
Fan voting will once again be a part of the Golden Spikes Award in 2023. Beginning with the semifinalist announcement and continuing through the finalist round voting deadline, fans from across the country will be able to vote for their favorite player on GoldenSpikesAward.com. The winner of the 45th Golden Spikes Award will be named on Sunday, June 25, on ESPN.
