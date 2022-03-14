It’s time for the Georgia High School Association to permanently move the state basketball championship games out of the Macon Coliseum.
The play in the Georgia high schools — both boys and girls — has hit such a level where the players and teams need to be celebrated. When they have to play the state title games in the Coliseum, in some ways it seems like the programs are being sentenced instead of honored.
The building, which was built in 1968, may have been a state of the art facility 50 years ago, but it has passed its usefulness when it comes to hosting the best high school basketball in the state.
In addition to the need for general upkeep, i.e. fresh paint, new doors, better sound system and a severe need for better and faster Wi-Fi within the building, it is just a rotten place to play basketball. The 9,000 seat venue makes it look like the stands are empty during tournament coverage. The arena is dimly lit and it is a nightmare for teams who rely on shooting the ball from the outside.
For the week the 32 teams shot a combined 23% from the 3-point line. Only one team, King’s Ridge, found success from the outside, making 10 of 23 shots. The Harrison girls, which came into the game shooting nearly 40% as a team for the season, made only 4 of 15 attempts.
One of the biggest reasons is the amount of space behind the backboard. For shooters, there is no backdrop so it looks as if they are shooting into the dark abyss. Adding to the issue is teams are not allowed to practice in the facility before the game. Fixing those two issues alone would likely make for better games.
WHERE DO THEY GO?
If the teams don’t play in Macon, then where? Well, in 2017, when the tournament was moved away from Macon for a year after the stanchions were set up in the wrong place, which made it even more difficult on jump shooting teams, the games were split between Georgia and Georgia Tech.
It would make sense for the championship games to be played in the two best venues in the state not named Phillips Arena. But if Stegeman Coliseum and/or McCamish Pavilion are not available there are a number of other venues that would be more than acceptable substitutes. Cobb County’s own KSU Convocation Center at Kennesaw State holds 4,600 spectators and would make for a loud and cozy venue for the state title games. Other good locations could include the Arena at Gwinnett Center (13,000), the Buford City Arena (5,000) and if the GHSA wanted to keep the games in Macon, how about Mercer, whose Hawkins Arena seats 3,500 and has hosted the ASUN tournament in the past.
Another potential option would be the new Georgia State Convocation Center which will be open in time for the 2022-23 college basketball season. The new 8,000 seat facility would allow the GHSA to host the state basketball tournament just steps away from where the state football championships are played in GSU’s Center Parc Stadium.
ANOTHER IDEA
While we’re at it, why not take a page out of the Alabama High School Association’s play book and have the state final four all played at the same location over the course of a week?
It would likely improve the attendance and it could lead to a huge state-wide celebration of basketball. As much as I would like to take credit for that idea, that came from St. Pius X boys coach Aaron Parr. The thought was floated on Twitter this weekend during the tournament and it is a good one.
“One location would allow for media to cover all games, fans to watch multiple classes, and GHSA does not have to divide and conquer at different sites,” Parr wrote.
“Each team has a rep that meets them when they get off the bus, handles the paperwork, takes them to/from locker room, stands near bench. I believe we could get varsity coaches who have been eliminated to come and help be team reps. Coaches all know each other.
“I am going to type up my ideas and create a document for this. I do not believe that it is the GHSA fault that we don’t have it. It takes coaches, ADs, GHSA, possible (third) party event staff, and media all coming together to plan. GHSA would need help creating this.”
Parr is correct. It will take the coaches banding together to help make this happen, and it seems like there is support among a number of Cobb County’s coaches. I’d like to offer the first salvo for the media, because the venue isn’t the only issue.
LOCATION
We’re not talking about venue right now, we’re just talking about where teams are from. While Macon might be considered the center of the state, it’s not even close to being centrally located to where the majority of the teams are traveling from. Nineteen of this year’s 32 teams in the state finals came from the Atlanta-metro area and six came from Augusta. No teams came from Macon.
Over the last five years, that has proven to be the rule rather than the exception. Last year 22 teams were from the Atlanta-metro, 19 in 2019, 18 in 2018 and 18 in 2017. Overall, that’s 96 of 160, or 60% of all the teams. In addition, another 12 were from areas north of the metro area. Plus, the 18 teams from Augusta over the last five years would have likely rather traveled 145 miles, yet a faster trip time wise to Atlanta up I-20 than the 125 miles on state routes to Macon, for the state finals. That would make 126 teams out of 160 where the metro area would be a more convenient drive for the fans.
For the people of south Georgia, I’m sure they would complain that another thing has been taken away from them, but when 71% of the fans would rather have easier travel to see their teams, it only makes sense to bring the championship games north.
A FINAL THOUGHT
It was mentioned earlier that the Wi-Fi connections were poor in the Coliseum. I don’t know if that had anything to do with the issues the NFHS live-streaming the games, but there were certainly problems. In many of the games, as they came to crunch time, viewers lost the signal. It seemed to happen more than once each day of the tournament. Perhaps it is time to find a way to get the title games back on TV, be it through GPB or one of the other stations. Again, that may become easier the closer to the Atlanta-metro area the games were played.
