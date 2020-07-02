Over the last three months, we have been honoring those student-athletes who were set to graduate, only to lose out on their spring sports seasons.
Thanks to you, the readers, our "Senior Night" series was a definite hit, and the feedback was wonderful.
Normally, when I write a column, I get an occasional email, a few comments online, or a phone call if it touches a reader's emotions. That is what happens when you work at a local daily paper.
For "Senior Night," the response was amazing. As we begin to bring it to a close, we have written nearly 130 stories.
While talking to the graduating seniors, I realized there is nothing wrong with our younger generation. Considering the tough circumstances our seniors were asked to deal with -- a season taken away from them, reduced recruiting opportunities, losing prom and delayed, if not canceled, graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic -- the overall response was that they were disappointed, but they had come to grips with the situation.
These young men and women showed a lot more poise and understanding than I would have if this had happened during my senior year of 1987. I am now hoping that their college experience isn't truncated because of COVID-19.
Nearly every athlete who was going to have a chance to continue their careers at the next level said they will have a new appreciation for their sport, and they will not take anything for granted. They are looking forward to getting back on their field, course, court, track and pitch. We even had a few people say they were ready to be yelled at again by their coaches.
For those student-athletes who were not going to compete on the college level, many said losing their senior seasons has spurred them on to join club programs once they get to their college campuses.
Whether they know it or not, going through this may pay dividends. All have had an up-close-and-personal test of overcoming adversity, and their fellow seniors have had an opportunity to share it with them. I'm sure this will be a topic of conversation whenever members of the class of 2020 get together for reunions or other functions.
Thank you to all the parents who sent in the information on your student-athletes, and thank you to the student-athletes who shared your thoughts. You all have a bright future, and I am anxious to see the great things you do with your lives.
I just hope we don't have to do another series like this again any time soon.
