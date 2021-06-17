Wednesday night, during a painfully long 4-hour, 10-minute baseball game at Truist Park, I felt the Atlanta Braves missed a golden opportunity.
About the same time as Boston pinch-hitter Christian Arroyo hit a seventh-inning grand slam to put the Red Sox back in front 10-7, the Atlanta Hawks were completing a 26-point comeback to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-106 in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.
While the slam fired up the large Boston contingent in the crowd, it obviously left the home crowd deflated. The Braves could have used a boost of energy, but instead of utilizing a moment of putting the final score of the Hawks game on the scoreboard, or making an announcement of their come-from-behind victory to pump up the crowd, they left everybody to their own devices.
At one point, a small chant of “Let’s Go Hawks,” could be heard, but it was nothing of what it could have been.
The funny thing about it is if the Braves had publicized the Hawks’ win, the cheer would have been stadium-wide, because the Boston fans would have joined right in.
There is no love loss between Boston and Philadelphia NBA fans. The rivalry goes back decades to when Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain faced off in the 1960s, to Larry Bird and Dr. J in the ’80s, along with Paul Pierce and Allen Iverson in the late ’90s. In all, the Celtics and 76ers have played the most playoff series against each other — 19 — in NBA history.
Other than that missed opportunity, and concessions price-gouging of $5.75 for a 20-ounce bottle of Diet Coke, it was great to see that things at the ballpark and within the Battery seems like it has returned to pre-COVID-19 operations.
The restaurants seemed full and the public areas were crowded with a festive atmosphere. Very few people other than restaurant and stadium workers wore masks, some stood in line for three-plus hours to get an Ozzie Albies bobblehead and social distancing was a true thing of the past.
As far as the game on the field. Ronald Acuña Jr. is must-see-TV. He’s fun to watch and a great talent. He was 3-for-5 with two doubles and missed an opposite-field home run by just a few feet, but I wish he would have made a better decision in the ninth inning and stayed at second with a double instead of trying to stretch it into a triple and running the team out of a potential big inning.
But that being said, he, along with former Marietta High School standout Dansby Swanson’s triple, homer and three RBIs, were the catalysts to the Braves scoring seven runs. That should be enough to beat anybody, but for those of you who may not be hard-core fans, this Braves squad needs pitching in the worst way.
The bullpen gave up six runs in five innings, and even Ian Anderson, who has been one of the Braves’ better starters so far this season, struggled to throw strikes against a good Boston lineup.
However, some of that may be because of recent changes in the way Major League Baseball is policing its pitchers. MLB wants to take doctoring the baseball out of the game completely, with position players having complained that it has caused pitching to become too dominant.
It has been interesting to listen to hurlers over the last week or so after the league announced that it would begin cracking down on those who are caught using Spider Tack — a substance used to get a better grip on the ball — or other foreign substances like sunscreen and rosin, pine tar, etc.
On Tuesday, Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow openly blamed MLB’s new enforcement for an arm injury he suffered in his last start because he was trying to find a new grip for the baseball.
“I switched my fastball grip and my curveball grip,” Glasnow said. “I had to put my fastball deeper into my hand and grip it way harder. Instead of holding my curveball at the tip of my fingers, I had to dig it deeper into my hand.
“I’m choking the s- — out of all my pitches.”
After Wednesday’s game in Atlanta, Red Sox starter Garrett Richards told reporters he was having issues trying to adjust to the new rules. After allowing seven hits, six runs (four earned) and striking out three in four innings, Richards said he was forced to rely on mostly fastballs, and if that kind of action continues, he said fans are likely to see games which now average 3:04 gradually get longer and longer.
“If you just watch baseball across the league, you’re going to see some interesting things,” Richards said. “Be prepared for four-hour games. ... I’m just grateful I got this far into my career before we’re at this point.”
One other thing of note from Richards’ performance: heading into his start, he had hit one batter all season. On Wednesday, he hit two batters — Acuña and Guillermo Heredia — in the fourth inning.
Pitching has been dominant for the last few seasons, and the current overall major league batting average is .238, which is on pace for its lowest since a .237 mark in 1968. However, with the foreign substances ban of 10 games being put into effect Monday, look for pitchers to not be able to control the ball nearly as well as they have recently.
Batting averages, scoring, earned run averages, walks, hit batsmen and game times will all likely rise, and we’ll see if the new rule makes the game better.
