Last week, ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt, on the midnight edition of "SportsCenter," began celebrating the seniors whose seasons came to an end a little too soon because of the current coronavirus pandemic.
The segments, labeled with the hashtag #SeniorNight, have been receiving an outpouring of support, and it has carried over into the bevy of network's programing.
All this week, ESPNU is showing some of the best high school and college basketball games -- both men and women -- to highlight "seniors across the sport, including Naismith Player of the Year Trophy finalists, Wooden Award winners and finalists, Basketball Hall of Fame's five positional award finalists, conference players of the year and first-team all-conference athletes," according to a release.
It doesn't matter which student-athletes the release is talking about. What it means for us is the network is rebroadcasting some of its best games of the year, and in turn it gives us a chance to see some of our local players in their high school or college uniforms one last time.
The first game highlighting a Cobb County player will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when Sharife Cooper and McEachern take on Montverde Academy -- the No. 1 team in the nation -- at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts. The Indians came out on the wrong end of the January matchup, but it was another opportunity to see that Cooper was one of the best players in the nation.
As a junior in 2018-19, the Auburn signee led McEachern to a 32-0 record, a Class AAAAAAA state championship and the PrepNation national championship, and he nearly led the Indians back to a second state title game in as many seasons. He averaged more than 30 points per game this season and was a third-team Naismith All-American selection.
On Thursday, the scene shifts to Hartford, Connecticut, with the Baylor women's basketball team taking on No. 1 UConn at 8 p.m.
Former McEachern standout Tea Cooper took center stage. The senior, who earned Associated Press All-American honorable mention, played all 40 minutes and scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Lady Bears to an overwhelming upset victory, which snapped the Huskies' 98-game home winning streak.
On Friday, a pair of Cobb County athletes face off when Kentucky takes on Auburn at 4 p.m. This was the first of two meetings that saw former Wheeler standout EJ Montgomery's Kentucky team tangle with former McEachern star Isaac Okoro's Auburn squad.
The freshman Okoro, who has declared for this summer's NBA draft, had the better game and got the win, one of his last as a Tiger. He will leave Auburn as the first one-and-done player in program history.
WHO'S THE BEST?
Saturday Down South, a website that covers the Southeast Conference, is trying to make up for not having an NCAA tournament, setting up a 32-man bracket to determine the best basketball player in SEC history.
Included in the bracket is former Marietta and Tennessee sharpshooter Dale Ellis. The former first-round draft pick had a 17-year NBA career with six teams and was a two-time SEC Player of the Year with the Vols.
Ellis, a No. 7 seed in the bracket, will face off with LSU's Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, another two-time SEC Player of the Year.
Voting will go on for the next few weeks on Saturday Down South's Twitter feed @SDS, and on Instagram @SaturdayDownSouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.