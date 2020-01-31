Last year, former Pebblebrook star Collin Sexton was left out of the NBA's Rising Stars game, and he took it as a personal offense.
Nicknamed the "Young Bull," he was the No. 8 pick of the first round by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018 and finished his rookie season averaging 16.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. However, after he was denied a chance to play in the NBA's showcase game of young talent during All-Star weekend, he kicked his game into high gear.
Over the final 25 games of the year, Sexton averaged more than 21 points per game. That included a stretch of seven straight games in which he scored 23 points or more, becoming the first rookie to reach that mark since Tim Duncan in 1998.
Sexton's strong finish helped him land a spot on the NBA's all-rookie second team.
Fast forward one year.
At just 21 years old, Sexton has become the Cavaliers' leading scorer, averaging 19.6 points per game, leaving him just outside the top 30 in the NBA. He is one of only nine players averaging at least 19 points, while shooing 45% from the field and 85% from the foul line.
Among all players in their first two seasons, Sexton is fourth in scoring. He is 17th in scoring of all players 25 and under.
When asked Thursday if he should be selected for this year's Futures Game, Sexton told the Cleveland Plain Dealer it was something that he wanted, and he said it was something he felt that he has earned.
"Yeah. I think I’ve been pretty good this year. I think I should (get picked)," he said.
On Friday, the rosters for the Rising Stars game, set for Feb. 14 at the United Center in Chicago, were released and Sexton got snubbed again.
The game is a matchup of the best American players against the best of those born outside the country. Rosters are selected by NBA assistant coaches.
It really makes you wonder what those assistants are watching.
When submitting their candidates, the voting assistants have to choose at least three rookies and at least three second-year players. This year's version of Team USA looks like this -- Miles Bridges (Charlotte), Wendell Carter Jr. (Chicago), Devonte’ Graham (Charlotte), Tyler Herro (Miami), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis), Ja Morant (Memphis), Kendrick Nunn (Miami), Eric Paschall (Golden State), PJ Washington (Charlotte), Zion Williamson (New Orleans) and Trae Young (Atlanta).
There is no arguing the fact that Young, the young, electrifying leader of the Hawks, belongs. The same can be said about Morant and Nunn, but the rest of the roster is truly up for second-guessing.
Bridges and Washington are each averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Paschall is having a nice first half for the Warriors, but even getting starter's minutes with Kevin Durant now in Brooklyn and the duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson injured, he is averaging only 13.4 points per game.
Herro started the year strong but has cooled and is now averaging only 13.1 points, but one of the biggest question marks, though, has to be Williamson.
Yes, he's a draw. Yes, he's a name. Yes, he is expected to do big things in his career, but he has only played in six games after recovering from a preseason knee injury.
There is a chance that Sexton could still find his way to the game in two weeks. Considering that Young will be a starter in the actual All-Star Game, he could bypass the Rising Stars game and open a spot for someone else.
If that happens, it should go to Sexton, but even then, he isn't likely going to be holding his breath.
Last year, a sprained knee kept then-Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball from playing at the Rising Stars game in Charlotte. It would have been a perfect fit for Sexton, but he was bypassed a second time for New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox, who was selected one pick behind Sexton in the 2018 draft and was considered by some NBA metrics as the worst player in the league up to that point.
This year, Denver's Michael Porter Jr. and Toronto's Terence Davis are also worthy of getting the call.
Sexton has already improved his all-around game from last season. His vision is starting to come around to where he is finding his teammates, and all his numbers have gone up with the exception of his 3-point shooting.
Sexton is likely going to react to the snub the same way he did a year ago. The chip on his shoulder just got bigger, and he'll put his head down and go to work, and nobody will want to get in the way of a charging "Young Bull."
