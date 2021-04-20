There is very little Jeff Rowland hasn't done as the head baseball coach of Pope High School.
In 26 years at the helm, he has led the Greyhounds to four state championships and two runner-up finishes. Three times, they have finished as a top-10 team nationally.
Rowland has had 112 players go on to play college baseball, 17 have been drafted and four -- Brandon Boggs, Nate Lowe, Duane Underwood Jr. and Stevie Wilkerson -- have reached the major leagues.
Rowland has a career record of 523-243, was selected into the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame in 2016 and has been selected as a coach of the year in various forms 20 times. In 2018, when Pope went 34-8 and won its last state title, he was the National Federation of State High School Associations Coach of the Year and the Greyhounds were selected as the Atlanta Braves 400 Club Program of the Year.
Finally, Rowland's team plays its games at the Jeff Rowland Baseball Complex, commonly known as "The Jeff."
However, there was only one thing missing from his great resume, and that was taken care of on Saturday when longtime assistant coach Chris Turco presented Rowland for induction to Pope's athletic hall of fame.
"The whole thing is overwhelming," Rowland said.
While Rowland would like to sit back and enjoy the moment of his community celebrating his career, there is some unfinished business to take care of, and potentially a fifth state championship to win. Pope takes a 20-6 record into Wednesday's game with Sprayberry, sits second in Region 6AAAAAA and is ranked 10th in Class AAAAAA in the latest Georgia Dugout Club poll.
"What is occupying my brain right now is the season," Rowland said. "I'm sure I'll appreciate it more when it's done."
Unfortunately, when "it's done," it will really be done.
Earlier this season, Rowland made the announcement that this would be his last season as Pope's coach. He said he will remain in the game somehow, but what he does remains to be seen.
What is clear is that, after 33 years at Pope High School, Rowland said he is moving on.
"I felt like it was time," he said.
For those who know him best, a baseball game without Rowland in the dugout is hard to comprehend. For Turco, who played for Rowland and has coached alongside him for 18 years as an assistant, there is no great secret to the program's success, but finding that right way to get the best out of everyone has been always the challenge where Rowland succeeded.
"It's a real simple recipe," Turco said. "It's fundamental-first baseball, and then he let's his coaches do their work."
That doesn't mean Rowland is a CEO sitting in the dugout, but it shows trust in his assistants' abilities and is open to their ideas.
"He's very hands-on, but he empowers his assistants to have a voice," Turco said.
Longtime Pope boys basketball coach Pat Abney said, in addition to Rowland's management style with his assistants, he has a special way of dealing with his players. Abney said he has a greater appreciation for how Rowland is able to keep everyone on the same page after seeing his own son play youth baseball.
"There are a lot of differences between basketball and baseball," Abney said. "It seems like, in baseball, it is more individual. A team can lose, but if a player goes 3-for-3 and drives in a few runs, it's a good day for some people. One of Rowland's biggest assets is he manages egos really well."
Abney and Turco, who has also won two state titles as Pope's head softball coach, both say they have been blessed not only to call Rowland a friend, but to be able to learn so much from him to help their own programs.
"His No. 1 focus is his family," Abney said. "He's always adhered to that. Family in one of (the basketball team's) pillars as well. It's always great to see so many of his players that come back. They are extended family that make the job worthwhile."
Coaching next to Rowland for nearly two decades, Turco said he often sits back to see what he does and continues his own learning curve.
And after all those years, a few Rowlandisms have snuck into Turco's vocabulary.
"He says, 'Do it right, do it light. Do it wrong, do it long,'" Turco said. "He means do it right the first time and we'll get done quickly, but he's not afraid to go over things again and again if he has to."
Pope has two more games left on its regular-season schedule. Then, the Greyhounds will likely open the state playoffs at home April 29.
That's when the countdown becomes official.
Pope is likely to go on an extended playoff run, but even if the Greyhounds go all the way to the championship series in late May, Rowland will eventually file away his final lineup card.
He's been one of the best high school coaches to ever do it in Cobb County, and he'll be hard to replace.
The question is, will it be harder for Pope to have a new face leading the program next February, or for Rowland to not be in that dugout when the season starts?
"It's going to be different," he said. "I'm sure I'll have an empty feeling. It's going to be something I'll have to experience."
The fans of Pope's baseball program will likely feel the same way, but those who have had the opportunity to work, coach and play for Rowland had and experience they won't soon forget.
