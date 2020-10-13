There are two more years until Kennesaw's Pinetree Country Club celebrates its 60th anniversary, but the golf course itself marked the milestone last weekend.
What was then known as the O.B. Keeler Memorial Golf Course opened in 1960 as part of the 600-acre Cobb County Recreation Center, which also included an eight-lane Olympic-sized swimming pool and 375 lots intended to be sold for houses around the complex.
Keeler was not around to see the property named in his honor. The longtime newspaper man and Marietta resident died in 1950 at the age of 68, and it is the legacy he left as one of golf's longtime experts as to why the property was named after him.
Keeler worked in journalism for 41 years, with the majority of his time at the Atlanta Journal. His main claim to fame was covering nearly every shot Bobby Jones ever hit in competition. He saw all 13 of the famed amateur's major championships, including the Grand Slam in 1930 -- then comprised of the U.S. Open, British Open, U.S. Amateur and British Amateur.
When Keeler died, Jones said he was one of his dearest friends.
When the course opened in Kennesaw, there was a Who's Who of golf luminaries to handle the dedication ceremonies, including Jones, Arnold Palmer, Sam Snead and Tommy Aaron.
Jones, by then confined to a wheelchair because of a degenerative disease of the central nervous system called syringomyelia, was on hand to cut the ceremonial ribbon. Palmer and Snead, two of the greatest players of all-time, then played an exhibition match along with Gainesville's Aaron, who would go on to win the 1973 Masters.
The match scores are not known, but there is a signed scorecard from that day that hangs in the Pinetree clubhouse's grill.
Two years after the all-time foursome opened the complex, the county, citing financial challenges, sold it to a group of investors. It was then that it became known as the Pinetree County Club.
Considering the star-studded opening the course received, it was instantly considered something special.
That hasn't changed in the 60 years since.
Four times, the course has hosted the Georgia Amateur Championship. It has also hosted the Georgia Open, the Atlanta Open, numerous qualifying events for the Georgia Amateur and U.S. Amateur, and it is the home course for the Kennesaw State men's and women's golf teams.
After a complete renovation in 2008, Pinetree currently stands as a par-72 that measures out to just over 7,100 yards. However, it's a course that can play a lot longer.
"If we let the rough grow, it can play a lot like a U.S. Open," Pinetree general manager Brad Nycum said.
Nycum also said the greens on the course are cut to run 13 on the stimpmeter, a device that determines how fast the putting surfaces are. The greens often run at similar speeds to the ones at Augusta National, and it is that combination -- tall rough and fast greens -- that the members love when Pinetree hosts one of the state's premier events.
Many times, the winning score may come in at even-par or higher, and Nycum said the carnage the course causes some of the state's best players to suffer through puts a smile on the member's faces.
"They really do enjoy it," Nycum said.
It has been a few years since Pinetree has held one of the big state events, and seven years since it last hosted the Georgia Amateur, but Nycum said there have been a few conversations to rectify that. While nothing is imminent, there is talk about bringing another state am to the club in the next handful of years.
Pinetree will continue to be one of the premier courses in the state for many years to come. There will be many more players to make their mark, but before they tee off, they will all see the plaque in the ground by the first tee -- the one that marked its beginning in 1960, when Palmer, Snead and Aaron set the tone for everyone who came behind them.
