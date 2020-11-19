Ohio may be the Buckeye State, but have been an increasing number of Cobb County natives who seem to be moving in.
The latest is former McEachern High School standout Isaac Okoro. Selected with the No. 5 pick in Wednesday's NBA draft, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound small forward will be teaming with former Pebblebrook star Collin Sexton with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Sexton, who is becoming one of the premier scorers in the league, is entering his third season as the Cavs' starting point guard. The pair have known one another for years, have worked out together and will now team up to help lead the Cavaliers' rebuild.
Sexton was excited to hear his friend was joining the team, saying so on Twitter.
"ATL stand up welcome to the family!," Sexton tweeted.
Okoro was considered one of, if not the, top defensive player in the draft. It is something Cleveland desperately needs, and he doesn't shy away from the expectations. He said he was ready to make take the next step.
"Can't wait to join the squad and #DefendTheLand," Okoro tweeted Wednesday night after the draft. "Been waiting my whole life for this moment. Let's get it @Cavs!"
If there was any doubt how serious Okoro is, he made it plain and simple when talking to Cleveland.com
"I'm looking forward to guarding the best players on every team," he said.
Okoro became the first one-and-done player to come out of Auburn. He wasn't expected to do that when he went to the Plains, but it soon became apparent he was the best player on the Tigers' roster.
It was a similar situation that McEachern coach Mike Thompson saw play out as Okoro advanced through his high school years.
"I don't know if you could have visualized what happened Wednesday, but you knew he had some unique skills basketball-wise," said Thompson, who attended Okoro's draft party, "but between his sophomore and junior years, we knew we had a Division I player."
Thompson said Okoro took an even bigger jump during his senior season as he helped McEachern go 32-0, win the Class AAAAAAA state championship and earn a national championship to cap his high school career.
Okoro's leadership skills became apparent during the title run as he put the team on his back on more than one occasion -- the biggest coming in the state championship game against Meadowcreek when teammate Sharife Cooper got into foul trouble. Okoro became the point guard at times, and when the Indians needed to score, he was there. Okoro scored nine of his 16 points in the title game during a critical stretch with Cooper on the bench.
"During his senior year, we played 11 of the top nationally ranked teams in the country," Thompson said. "The one constant was (Okoro) was locking down some of the best players in the country."
That effort continued last season at Auburn, and you don't have to look any further than the No. 1 player in this year's draft for proof.
Georgia's Anthony Edwards was the first selection to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and in two meetings last season, Okoro kept him in check. In both meetings, Edwards scored 18 points, but he went 6-of 15 from the floor and 2-of-9 from behind the arc in the first meeting, and only 7-of-16 overall and 3-of-10 from the 3-point line in the rematch.
While defense may be Okoro's calling card, Thompson said his biggest asset is the six inches between his ears. Okoro is mentally strong and is not someone who needs to have his name out there as the center of attention.
All Okoro does is work hard.
"Nobody stayed in the gym more than he did," Thompson said. "Tuesday, the day before the draft, he called and said, 'Coach, can I come up there and shoot?' I told him, 'Why don't you take a couple days for yourself?' A little while later, he was up there with a couple guys rebounding for him."
Cleveland is going to love this young man. All Okoro does is put his head down and work hard. His work ethic matches the blue-collar feel of the city. Cavaliers fans will love him they way they have embraced Sexton, and it will be exciting to see how they grow together.
"I think he'll fit in well there," Thompson said. "He'll represent the city well. He's a high-character guy."
Okoro has also learned how to show his gratitude.
After the draft proceedings Wednesday, he and his family walked outside, and he had a couple of surprises waiting. As a thank you to his parents, Okoro handed his father, Godwin, the keys to a brand new Range Rover, and he treated his mother to a new Chanel handbag and a Rolex watch so she could look good going down the road in the passenger seat.
"It was one of the few times I ever saw him break down," Thompson said. "They are one heck of a family."
Okoro's generosity may have just made things difficult for a couple of other Cobb County athletes in Ohio, who may be selected in next spring's NFL draft -- Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and running back Trey Sermon.
Hopefully Fields, the former Harrison High School standout, Heisman Trophy favorite and potential first overall selection in the draft, and Sermon, a Sprayberry alum and potentially one of the best backs available, were taking notes because Okoro has set the bar high.
These four young men have done it right, and the state of Ohio is falling in love with them. After growing up halfway between Cleveland and Columbus, I have seen Sexton, Fields, Sermon and soon to be Okoro, become the topics of many conversations.
I'm just proud to say Cobb County is sending some of its best Southern hospitality, and my home state is, and will be, embracing them with open arms.
(0) comments
