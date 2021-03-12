Seventy years is a long time. In 1951, the cost of a gallon of gas was 20 cents. A loaf of bread was 16 cents, and you could buy a six-pack of Coca-Cola — in the bottles — for 37 cents.
Nowadays, that same gallon of gas was $2.69 and higher on the way to the Macon Coliseum for Saturday’s girls Class AAAAAAA state championship girls basketball game between Marietta and Woodstock.
Needless to say, the prices have changed, but so has girls basketball in Georgia.
In 1951, the last time Marietta won a state championship, the team wasn’t known as the Lady Blue Devils. They were the Devilettes.
Also, compared to current day, the rules were a little different.
The teams played 6-on-6 basketball. Three guards played defense on one end, while three forwards played offense on the other. Nobody was allowed to cross half court, and once somebody was in possession of the ball, they couldn’t dribble it more than two times without passing it to a teammate.
While it may not sound as exciting as today’s version of full-court, fast-break basketball with a 3-point line, that was the case when Mary Lou Cagle and her teammates rolled through the 1950-51 season and dominated in the playoffs.
“We went 15-3 that season,” Cagle said. “We were not a team that ever came from behind. We started strong and stayed the course.”
The team was coached by Jakie Upshaw. It was her first season as coach, and she could relate to the team because she had graduated from Marietta in 1944, the year before the Georgia High School Association began holding a girls basketball state tournament.
Upshaw inherited a team that went 11-9 in 1950 and made the semifinals of the Class AA state tournament.
The next season, the team turned up the defensive pressure.
“Our defense was top-notch,” said Cagle, whose nephews, Jim and Bob Cagle, were part of the 1967 Marietta state football championship team. “Our guards won that state championship for us.”
The Devilettes earned a first-round bye in the 1951 Class AA tournament, and coincidentally, the entire tournament was played in the Brumby Recreation Center — or Brumby Gym as Cagle called it — which used to be across the street from the old Marietta High School on Polk Street.
In the quarterfinals, Marietta beat Decatur 31-23, then knocked off Albany in the semifinals 41-23. That set them up against North Fulton — a team that defeated defending state champion R.E. Lee in the quarterfinals — in the state championship game.
“Coach told us we could win the state championship,” Cagle said, “and we believed her.”
The reporter on scene for the Marietta Daily Journal that day was longtime scribe Bill Kinney, and he described a game that was complete domination by Marietta from the opening tip.
Forward Donna Wendorf, who was playing her final game in a Marietta uniform, scored a career-high and new Devilettes record of 37 points. She broke the former program mark held by Marcie West, who scored 34 points against Rockmart in 1947.
On the other end of the floor, guards Nancy Bowles, Patsy Ward and Ann Coryell played a floating zone that kept North Fulton from getting any shots off near the basket.
Wendorf and the defense helped Marietta build a 16-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, and a 26-9 advantage at halftime.
North Fulton had its biggest offensive flurry late in the third quarter, when it scored five straight points to pull within 38-16 heading to the fourth.
Marietta was aided by some bad foul shooting by North Fulton. The Bulldogs were only 1-of-13 in the first half and finished 7-of-28 for the game, but even if they would have shot free throws better, it wouldn’t have mattered. The Devilettes won the game by 21 points, 48-27.
Cagle played forward and scored four points.
“There were more than 1,000 people who watched the game in that gym,” she said, “and it wasn’t that big of a place.”
Following the game, the team was treated like conquering heroes. Each player was awarded a gold basketball by the GHSA for winning the title. The team was treated to celebratory dinners and even got a weekend trip to the beach at Tybee Island as a reward from the booster club.
Cagle, who was a 17-year-old junior at the time, said there was one key ingredient to winning that title.
“We all loved each other,” she said.
Cagle also said that 70 years between state titles is long enough.
She was in attendance when this year’s Marietta squad defeated Pebblebrook in the opening round. Cagle said she was impressed by the way senior forward Lauren Walker and junior point guard Chloe Sterling controlled the game.
Every year, when the season starts, Cagle said she says to herself, “This could be the year.” Unfortunately, she won’t be able to make the trip to Macon for what she hopes will be the long-awaited victory, but she has some simple advice for this year’s squad.
“Play as a team and take your shot,” Cagle said. “Every shot you don’t take, you miss.”
